Thomas Frank’s first words as Crystal Palace manager as contract details, appointment is confirmed

Crystal Palace have announced the appointment of Thomas Frank as their new head coach.

The 53-year-old arrives at Selhurst Park following the departure of predecessor Pierre Sage, who was sacked last Thursday after less than five months in charge.

Frank has put pen to paper on a contract that runs through to June 2029 and returns to management for the first time since he was dismissed by Tottenham Hotspur in February.

"It's an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic football club. I'm really, really looking forward to it,” Frank told Crystal Palace’s official website.

"Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to meeting them.”

Chairman Steve Parish added: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Thomas to Crystal Palace. He has a proven track record of both creating winning teams and improving players, making him the perfect fit for our club.

“I’m confident Thomas’ extensive experience in the Premier League will help us achieve our goals for the rest of the season.”

The time is right for Frank to become new Crystal Palace manager

We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Thomas Frank as Manager ? ℹ️ https://t.co/2wUzZAGt4S https://t.co/zv2vMPGPFz — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 16, 2026

Over the summer, Frank opened up about using his break from management to his advantage before making the next step in his career.

"Football remains a huge part of who I am, and I have chosen to use this time productively. Over the coming months, besides spending time with family and friends, I will continue studying, observing and learning from other leaders both within sport and beyond it.

“Time away from the touchline is allowing me to broaden my perspective and gather insights that I look forward to bringing into my next challenge.

"When the time is right, I will look forward to my return as a manager, ready to embrace the job with great energy and dedication.”

That time is now with Crystal Palace, with Frank becoming the third manager to take charge of three different London clubs in the Premier League after Alan Pardew (Charlton, Crystal Palace, West Ham) and Harry Redknapp (QPR, Spurs, West Ham).

© Imago / Mark Pain, News Images, Crystal Pix

Frank’s Premier League record assessed after Crystal Palace arrival

At Spurs, Frank won just 13 of his 38 games and left the club sitting down in 16th place in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone.

Before his brief spell in North London, Frank made his name as a first-team manager with Brentford where he enjoyed a successful seven-year spell between 2018 and 2025.

Frank guided the Bees to the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship in 2020-21, and he established them as a competitive top-flight team that finished 13th, ninth, 16th and 10th across the following four campaigns, accumulating more than 50 points in three of those.

Across spells with Brentford and Spurs, Frank has won 61, drawn 46 and lost 71 of his 178 Premier League games as a manager (34.27% win ratio).

He is now tasked with steering new club Crystal Palace away from the relegation picture as the Eagles bid to shake off a disappointing start to the campaign and extend their 13-year stay in the Premier League.

Palace currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table after losing seven of their first 10 games under Sage, but they could move out of the bottom three and up to 16th place if Frank wins his first game in charge away against Coventry City on Saturday.

Frank has plenty of rebuilding to do at Selhurst Park, with three key priorities sitting at the top of his in-tray.