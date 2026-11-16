Hull injury news: Nobel Mendy update on “problem” ahead of Brighton Premier League clash

Hull City defender Nobel Mendy has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The £21m summer signing from Rayo Vallecano was called up to Patrick Vieira’s Senegal squad this month ahead of a double-header against Sudan in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Mendy watched on as an unused substitute for Senegal’s 4-1 home win over Sudan last Thursday, but he was not selected in the matchday squad for their 4-2 away victory on Monday.

Vieira has confirmed that Mendy was sent back to Hull from international duty with a suspected knee injury following an examination by Senegal’s medical team.

He told reporters: “[Mendy] felt a problem with his knee, so after consulting with our medical staff and his club’s medical team, we decided not to take any risks and to let him return to his club.”

Vieira added: “We hope it’s not too serious and that he can play again as soon as possible.”

© Iconsport / Zach Forster/Sports Press Photo

Mendy a doubt for Brighton but injury is ‘not serious’

The fact that Mendy’s problem is “not too serious” provides Hull with hope that he could feature in some capacity against Brighton at the MKM Stadium this weekend.

A new update on his condition is set to be provided by Tigers head coach Sergej Jakirovic at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Mendy dealt with a few fitness issues at the start of the season before a nasty blow to the head in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in mid-September saw him rushed to hospital.

The defender was diagnosed with concussion and subsequently missed the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United, before returning to play his first full 90 minutes of the season in a 2-2 home draw with Everton after the September/October international break.

Mendy was then sidelined for back-to-back league games against Fulham and Brentford due to a groin injury, but he was fit to return for matches against Ipswich Town and Arsenal.

Should Mendy not recover in time to face Brighton, Lucas Herrington would be the most likely candidate to start in his place alongside John Egan and Semi Ajayi in a three-man defence.

Four more injury doubts, two remain out

Elsewhere on the injury front, Charlie Hughes played his first game of the season for Hull Under-21s last week and may be in a position to return to the first-team fold this weekend.

Mohamed Belloumi (thigh), Hidemasa Morita (groin) and Ilyas Ansah (back) will all have injuries assessed ahead of the Brighton clash, but Eliot Matazo (knee) and Matt Targett (ankle) remain sidelined.