Arsenal youngster became England Under-21s' youngest-ever goalscorer in Monday's 3-2 win over France.

After making 13 appearances for England's Under-19 side, Dowman earned his first call-up to the Under-21 squad for the current international window.

The 16-year-old became the youngest player to represent England Under-21s when he featured as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat against Portugal in Friday's friendly at Ashton Gate, surpassing the record previously held by Jude Bellingham.

Dowman was then given the chance to start Monday's friendly against France, and he made the most of his opportunity, scoring an 89th-minute winner after England had spurned a two-goal lead.

The winning goal ✨ Max Dowman has his first goal for our #YoungLions! https://t.co/gb4rLaXXBV — England (@England) November 16, 2026

Dowman claims another Bellingham record

Everton's Harrison Armstrong created the winner, stealing possession high up the pitch before squaring the ball for Dowman to steer home a simple left-foot finish.

As a result of the effort, Dowman took another record away from Bellingham as he became England Under-21s' youngest-ever scorer.

Dowman found the net at the age of 16 years and 320 days old, surpassing the record Bellingham set when he scored on his Under-21s debut against Kosovo at the age of 17 years and 67 days in September 2020.

The Arsenal academy product also picked up the Player of the Match award as he helped Carsley's side end a three-game winless run.

The winning goal and your #YoungLions Player of the Match connected by @EE! ? Max Dowman ? https://t.co/eNmPkLLWVN — England (@England) November 16, 2026

What next for Dowman?

In regard to the England Under-21s, Dowman will hope to be part of the squad that heads to Albania and Serbia next summer for the European Under-21 Championship.

In the short term, the winger will link back up with his Arsenal teammates, who will prepare for Saturday's Premier League away clash against Newcastle United.

However, he will be unable to feature against the Magpies as he serves the final match of the three-game ban he received following his red card in the EFL Cup defeat against Fleetwood Town.

Dowman could return to the squad for the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on November 24, just days before the Gunners take on Manchester City in the Premier League.