Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Declan Rice over a new long-term contract.

Rice is currently on the deal he signed when he arrived from West Ham in a £105m transfer in the summer of 2023.

That contract runs until June 2028, with an option to extend by a further 12 months, but his current terms are set to be replaced by a new deal.

The England international recently gave an update on his Arsenal future, revealing that a new deal will "hopefully be arriving soon".

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Rice set to sign five-year Arsenal contract

As per The Athletic, Rice has now agreed a new five-year contract that will extend his Arsenal stay into the next decade.

The new contract will keep him at the Emirates Stadium for his peak years, given the fact he will be 32 by the time the proposed deal expires in 2031.

The report suggests the terms of the new deal will reflect Rice's status as one of the integral members of the Arsenal squad.

There is a belief that Rice will officially put pen to paper on his new deal in the near future, representing a significant boost for the North London club.

The 27-year-old has made 173 competitive appearances for the Gunners, contributing 22 goals and 36 assists.

Rice started 35 of his 36 league appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, as he played a key role in ending Arsenal's 22-year wait for Premier League glory.

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Timber agrees fresh Gunners deal

The Englishman is not the only player who is set to sign fresh terms, with The Athletic reporting that Timber has agreed to a contract extension with the Gunners.

Timber's proposed new contract will see him extend his stay beyond the end of his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2028.

The Dutchman, who arrived from Ajax in 2023, featured regularly in Arsenal's title-winning campaign, chipping in with three goals and six assists in 30 Premier League appearances last term.