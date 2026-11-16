Relegation-threatened Corinthians will be looking to climb out of the Brasileirao drop zone when they welcome Copa Sudamericana hopefuls Botafogo to the Neo Quimica Arena this midweek..

The hosts sit 17th in the Brazilian top-flight table after 34 matches, one point behind 16th-placed Internacional, while the visitors are 12th and above 13th-placed Coritiba by virtue of goal difference.

Match preview

Corinthians ended a 10-match winless league run with victory over Mirassol on matchday 33, and although they failed to secure back-to-back wins following their goalless draw at Sao Paulo last time out, taking a point from that encounter was still an impressive result for a side that had lost each of their previous five league away matches.

The result also means that the Timao have kept consecutive clean sheets after conceding in each of their previous 10 matches during that winless Brasileiro spell, reflecting the improvement in resilience since Clarence Seedorf took over the reins in October.

Fernando Diniz was sacked after the club suffered seven consecutive league defeats, before interim boss William Batista also lost to Palmeiras, but Corinthians have since recorded three results without defeat in four matches under Seedorf's guidance, with the only blemish being a 3-2 setback against Vasco da Gama on October 24.

Knowing that victory this midweek would lift his side temporarily out of the relegation zone, pending Internacional's game against Vasco later on, the former AC Milan midfielder will look to build on the fact that the Timao ended a five-match winless home league run with their victory over Mirassol.

Corinthians have now taken 22 points from their 17 matches at the Neo Quimica Arena in the top-flight campaign, a return that leaves the Sao Paulo-based team with the third-worst home record in the division.

Botafogo, meanwhile, head into this encounter looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Atletico-MG last time out, with Edenilson's 19th-minute goal proving decisive and lifting the Fire into the Copa Sudamericana zone.

The result also ended a two-match losing streak following defeats to Internacional and Remo, while marking Tite's second victory in seven games since his appointment in September and making him the club's third permanent manager of the season after the dismissals of Martin Anselmi and Franclim Carvalho.

Botafogo have now recorded 11 victories from their 34 league matches (D9, L14) this term, scoring 46 goals and conceding 53, meaning there is still room for improvement at both ends of the pitch.

Another victory could lift the Fire as high as 10th, depending on the results of 11th-placed Vasco and 10th-placed Sao Paulo, who both play on Thursday, although Wednesday's visitors are winless in each of their last six away games (D1, L5).

However, Botafogo can draw inspiration from the fact that they are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Corinthians and have recorded victories in three of those outings, including a 3-1 success in the most recent meeting between the two sides.



Corinthians Brasileiro form:

Corinthians form (all competitions):

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

Botafogo form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Corinthians will be without Yuri Alberto, Matheus Pereira and Andre Ramalho, with the first two suspended following their red cards last time out, while the latter is unavailable due to an accumulation of bookings.

Zakaria Labyad and Kayke remain long-term absentees with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while Rodrigo Garro, Alex Santana, Raniele and former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista are working towards full fitness and remain doubtful.

André Luiz will also be unavailable for Corinthians after the CBF rejected the club's request to release him early from Brazil duty, with the midfielder set to remain with the national team for their friendly against Singapore on November 17, just a day before the clash with Botafogo.

Botafogo are expected to be without Nahuel Ferraresi, whose return from international duty could come too late for any major involvement, while Jordan Barrera is ruled out of the season with injury and Danilo is a doubt due to an adductor problem.

Arthur Chaves is still being assessed by the medical department, with Kaio Pantaleao also being targeted for a return after working towards full fitness.



Corinthians possible starting lineup:

H Souza; Matheuzinho, J Pedro, G Henrique, Angileri; Carrillo, Bidon; Kaio Cesar, Vitinho, Bidu; Depay

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Batista; Vitinho, Justino, Marçal, Telles; C Medina, Edenilson; Ziyech, Montoro, Martins; Soares

We say: Corinthians 1-1 Botafogo

Corinthians have the greater need for points and should be motivated by the opportunity to move closer to safety, but their poor home record makes it difficult to back them to claim all three.

Botafogo have been inconsistent in recent weeks, yet their stronger league position and unbeaten run against the hosts suggest that Tite's side can leave Sao Paulo with a share of the points.



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