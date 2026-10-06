Preview: Internacional vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

Round 29 of the 2026-27 Brasileiro season sees Internacional take on Corinthians at Estadio Beira-Rio on Wednesday evening.

Both sides entered the international break off the back of defeats and will now be eager to return to winning ways as they look to revive their underwhelming campaigns.

Match preview

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season - finishing just one point above the drop zone - Internacional were widely tipped to face another survival battle this term. Those fears have been realised, with their most recent 1-0 defeat to Sao Paulo sending them into the bottom three.

That loss proved the final straw for Paulo Pezzolano, who was dismissed shortly afterwards, ending his nine-month tenure. Eduardo Baptista has since resigned from Criciuma to take charge in Porto Alegre.

With two points separating Celeiro de Ases from safety heading into the final 10 matchdays, there is still time to beat the drop under Baptista. However, the 56-year-old must make an immediate impact and cannot afford a repeat of his ill-fated end at Criciuma, having won just one of his final seven matches in charge (D1, L5).

Wednesday’s fixture marks the sixth meeting between the sides since the start of 2025, with little to separate them; each has claimed two wins in the past five encounters, alongside one draw.

Back on home soil, where they are winless in five league matches since July 23, the hosts will need a strong performance to kickstart the Baptista era and restore belief among the Internacional faithful heading into the closing stretch of 2026-27.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Like their upcoming opponents, Corinthians were in the relegation conversation for 2025-26, ultimately finishing just four points above the drop zone.

Their struggles this term have come as little surprise, particularly given the added demands of continental football earned through last season’s Copa do Brasil triumph.

Fernando Diniz’s men were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores by Estudiantes in their penultimate outing before the international break and endured further disappointment soon after, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Fluminense which marked their sixth consecutive league loss.

After a strong start under Diniz - going seven matches unbeaten (W5, D2) - Time do Povo have endured a dramatic dip in form and now sit 14th in the Brasileiro table, closer to the relegation zone than to the final continental qualification spot.

Only the top two, Flamengo and Palmeiras, have conceded fewer goals than Corinthians’ 32. However, their attacking output has left much to be desired, with just 29 goals scored - the joint second-fewest in the division.

With a trip to Palmeiras looming immediately after Wednesday’s clash, Corinthians will be desperate to avoid travelling to Nurbank Parque anxiously looking over their shoulders as a defeat against Internacional could leave them outside the bottom four on goal difference alone.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

Internacional form (all competitions):

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

Corinthians form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Victor Gabriel remains suspended for Internacional as he serves a lengthy ban following his dismissal for a reckless tackle on Gabriel Pec in July’s 2-1 defeat to Cruzeiro.

Calebe Goncalves and Kayky are sidelined due to ankle injuries, while Sergio Rochet is nursing a back problem.

Antonio Sanabria completes the hosts’ list of absentees for Wednesday’s clash after sustaining a calf injury on international duty with Paraguay.

Corinthians’ Andre Carrillo has yet to return from representing Peru and is expected to miss out.

Zakaria Labyad (anterior cruciate ligament) and Kayke Ferrari remain long-term absentees, but Andre Ramalho is nearing a return after more than two months on the sidelines.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Gomes, Mercado, Juninho; Aguirre, Villagra, Patrick, Maia, Bernabei; Vitinho, Alerrandro

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Bidu, Henrique, Paulista, Matheuzinho; Bidon, Raniele, Luiz; Garro, Depay, Alberto

We say: Internacional 1-1 Corinthians

Corinthians have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 consecutive meetings with Internacional, a run we expect to continue on Wednesday.

That said, we can see the visitors coming away with a point at the end of what should be an open and end-to-end contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.