Germany vs. Netherlands lineups confirmed: Jurgen Klopp, Xavi decisions made for Nations League decider

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his starting lineup for this evening’s UEFA Nations League decider against the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Both changes come in defence, with centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and left-back Nathaniel Brown coming in to replace Malick Thiaw and Maximilian Mittelstadt respectively.

Schlotterbeck and Brown are joined in a four-man backline by Philipp Treu and Jonathan Tah, protecting Ajax goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Captain Joshua Kimmich will earn his 118th international cap alongside Bayern Munich teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic, with Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz operating in the number 10 role.

Brajan Gruda, who along with Wirtz scored in Germany's 3-1 win against Serbia last Friday, retains his starting spot in attack along with Derry Scherhant and centre-forward Kai Havertz.

Germany know that they will climb from third to first position in League A Group B if they beat the Netherlands and Greece fail to beat Serbia, while Klopp's men can secure at least a quarter-final place if they draw in Berlin and Greece lose.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Timber brothers start as Xavi makes one change to Netherlands XI

As for the Netherlands, head coach Xavi has made just the one change to the side that began the 7-0 thrashing of Greece in Amsterdam last Friday.

Crystal Palace midfielder Quinten Timber has been recalled at the expense of injured Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong who sustained a back problem against Greece.

This means that Timber and his brother Jurrien Timber of Arsenal – who netted a brace against Greece – will start together for just the second time on the international stage, having previously done so against Greece in October.

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries will captain the Oranje at right-back, joining Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky Van de Ven and Jurrien Timber in a four-man defence playing in front of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Quinten Timber will link up with Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders in a three-man midfield, the latter of whom netted a 33-minute first-half hat-trick against Greece.

In-form Roma striker Donyell Malen was also on the scoresheet last time out and will continue to lead the line next to fellow attackers Crysencio Summerville and Cody Gakpo, who scored a 92nd-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Germany in September.

Netherlands head into this contest knowing they will finish top of their group and qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals if they avoid defeat against Germany, while they can also qualify if Greece fail to beat Serbia.

Germany starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant; Havertz

Subs: Urbig, Nubel, Thiaw, Baku, Nmecha, Füllkrug, Bischof, Jeltsch, Mittelstadt, El Mala, Karl, Ebnoutalib

Netherlands starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van de Ven; Van Hecke, J. Timber; Q. Timber, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

Subs: Roefs, Flekken, Geertruida, Maatsen, Van den Berg, Kluivert, Meerdink, Til, Lang, Van Bommel, Koopmeiners, Zechiel