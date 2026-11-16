Man United transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino addresses claims he could target USA players for Red Devils

Incoming Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on suggestions that the club could target USA players in the upcoming transfer windows.

Pochettino is leaving his role with the USA in order to take charge of Man United.

The Argentine is expected to arrive in England on Wednesday morning after managing the United States in the second leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti.

Since being appointed head coach of the 20-time English champions, there have been suggestions that Man United could look to target players who are well-known to Pochettino from his time in charge of the national side.

Juventus' Weston McKennie, Villarreal's Alex Freeman, Bournemouth's Tyler Adams and Monaco's Folarin Balogun are among those to be linked with switches.

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Pochettino could recruit USA players for Man United

"Now is not the time [to talk about this]. All the good players always have dreams to reach the highest level. And I think Man United is one of the teams that is in the highest level and it's the dream for many of the players," Pochettino told reporters.

"But now, I think they need to be focused on today, on tomorrow's game, on their clubs. I know really well for more than two years every single player.

"And I think they are all players with unbelievable talent. Of course, in the future, when that happens, of course we are going to pay attention, you know, to make some decisions and to pay attention to players that we know really well."

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McKennie addresses potential USA arrivals at Old Trafford

McKennie, who has previously played in the Premier League for Leeds United, also discussed the possibility of some of the national team's players making the move to Man United.

"I think obviously his time here, I think he's obviously grown to like this team and seen the quality that this team has to offer," he said during a pre-match press conference.

"And yeah, I think it's a potential. I think we have a lot of guys on our team that are due to probably make moves soon or within the next year. And so I think it's kind of inevitable.

"But at the end of the day, you never know what's going on in a coach's mind and what players that he's actually looking for. But I think he could potentially see some of the guys from here being talked about to go to Man U and potentially it happening."

Pochettino has a record of 22 wins, two draws and 12 defeats from his 36 matches in charge of the United States.