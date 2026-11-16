Everton transfer news: Jack Grealish replacement emerges with Toffees among ‘top contenders’ for 21 G/A winger

Everton have identified Flamengo winger Samuel Lino as a possible transfer target, according to a report.

The Toffees are expected to bolster their squad in the January after enduring a frustrating end to the summer transfer window, selling Iliman Ndiaye, Beto and Tim Iroegbunam on Deadline Day without bringing in a replacement.

While the addition of a new centre-forward to ease the burden on Thierno Barry is thought to be among Everton’s main priorities, pursuing a new winger may also be high on the agenda for manager David Moyes.

The long-term future of Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish has come under the spotlight following his ‘breach of club discipline’ prior to the international break.

Tyrique George has since stepped up in Grealish’s absence on the left flank, while fellow wingers Brennan Johnson and Tyler Dibling have struggled to reach the heights expected on a consistent basis for some time.

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Everton in the mix to sign Flamengo star Lino

According to Swiss news outlet 4-4-2, via the Liverpool Echo, Everton are among a number of 'top contenders' in the race to sign Brazil international Lino, along with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Napoli.

The report adds that Roma – who along with Everton are owned by The Friedkin Group – recently saw a €25m (£20.9m) offer for Lino rejected by Flamengo.

Lino has established himself as a prolific winger with Flamengo this season, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 33 Brazilian Serie A appearances.

The 26-year-old was not called up to Brazil’s squad for the November international break, but he did represent Carlo Ancelotti’s side last month and scored his first two goals from his country in a 4-0 friendly win over India.

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Could Everton-linked Lino be tempted by European return?

Lino is thriving in his homeland having previously spent five-and-a-half years in Europe with Gil Vicente, Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

After scoring 23 goals in 100 games for Portuguese side Gil Vicente, Lino made the move to Atletico in July 2022 before spending a season on loan at Valencia, chipping in with eight goals and three assists in 41 matches.

Lino was then integrated into Diego Simeone’s Atletico side and made 65 La Liga appearances across two seasons, but he opted to return to Brazil in January 2025, joining Flamengo for a then club-record €22m (£18.4m) and signing a four-year contract.

With several big European clubs said to be interested in Lino, the winger may be tempted by a return to Europe heading into the prime years of his career.

Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly ready to battle fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest for a £12.5m-rated centre-back from Brazil.