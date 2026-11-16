Coritiba will be looking to move closer to securing their Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A status when they welcome Santos to the Estadio Major Antonio Couto Pereira on Wednesday.

The hosts sit 13th in the table with 42 points from 34 matches, five clear of the relegation zone, while the visitors occupy ninth place on 47 points and are hoping to strengthen their push for a place in next season's Copa Libertadores.

Match preview

Coritiba head into Wednesday's encounter having lost 1-0 away to Internacional in their last league outing, with the defeat preventing them from recording consecutive victories after previously beating Vitoria 2-0 at home.

The result in Porto Alegre extended a difficult period for the Coxa, who have now recorded just one win in their last nine league matches, losing six times and drawing twice during that run.

Coritiba will be keen to make the most of home advantage and take another step towards the 45-point target they have identified for securing top-flight survival, particularly after winning their most recent home fixture.

Guilherme Bossle is expected to remain in interim charge following Fernando Seabra's dismissal, having overseen the victory against Vitoria before the narrow defeat to Internacional, and his immediate priority will be to improve the team's consistency with only four league fixtures remaining after Wednesday's match.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Santos, meanwhile, arrive in Curitiba looking to end a three-match winless run in the league, having drawn with Bahia and Palmeiras before suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Red Bull Bragantino.

The Peixe had briefly improved their position with a 2-1 victory over Fluminense, but they have since struggled to turn promising performances into wins, recording just one victory in their last six league matches (D3, L2), leaving them six points behind sixth-placed Bahia and with ground to make up in the race for continental qualification.

Cuca's side have nevertheless been more productive in front of goal, scoring 50 times in the league, with only five teams finding the net more frequently.

The head-to-head record is another reason for Santos to approach the fixture with confidence, as they have lost only once in the last 10 meetings between the clubs, winning seven and drawing two.

However, Santos were beaten by Coritiba earlier this season, suffering a 3-0 defeat on home soil, although the recent trend in this fixture favours the visitors, with the away team winning three of the last four competitive meetings.

The clubs have also met three times in 2026, including their Copa do Brasil tie, in which Santos progressed after winning 2-0 in Curitiba following a draw in the first leg.

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

Coritiba form (all competitions):

Santos Brasileiro form:

Santos form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Coritiba will be without goalkeeper Pedro Morisco, who is away with the Brazil national team and is not expected to return to Curitiba in time for Wednesday's fixture, meaning Pedro Rangel is set to start between the posts.

Defender Jacy is also a doubt after suffering a knee problem against Internacional, with the centre-back still undergoing treatment and yet to return to full training, while Lucas Ronier remains unavailable after suffering a serious knee injury.

Santos will welcome back Willian Arao and Gonzalo Escobar, who have recovered from thigh injuries and returned to unrestricted training with the first team.

Thaciano has also resumed working with the squad, although Gabriel Brazao and Lucas Veríssimo remain sidelined, while Alvaro Barreal and Vinicius Lira are also unavailable.

Gabriel Bontempo, Miguelito and Gustavo Caballero have been away on international duty, leaving Cuca with some decisions to make when selecting his squad.

Neymar is available again after having his suspension reduced, while Gabriel Barbosa is expected to lead the attack after scoring 15 goals in the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Tinga, Tiago Coser, Moledo, B. Melo; Gomez, Santos; Lavega, Josue, Lopes; Rocha

Santos possible starting lineup:

Diogenes; Rodinei, Arao, Peres, Escobar; Henrique, Oliva; Coutinho, Neymar, Everton; Barbosa

We say: Coritiba 1-1 Santos

Coritiba have the advantage of playing at home and will be encouraged by their victory over Santos earlier in the season, but their recent results have been inconsistent.

The visitors have also struggled to win recently, although they still possess enough attacking quality to find the net, making a draw a reasonable outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.