Preview: Fluminense vs Coritiba - prediction, team news, lineups

The battle for continental qualification in the 2026 Brasileiro season takes centre stage on Friday morning as Fluminense welcome Coritiba to Estadio do Maracana in gameweek 29.

Both sides settled for a point in April’s reverse fixture, which ended 1-1 and marked their first meeting in two and a half years.

Match preview

After a seven-game winless run between July 18 and August 11, Fluminense parted ways with Luis Zubeldia, ending his 11-month tenure. The decision to appoint long-serving assistant manager Marcao has since proven to be a masterstroke.

Marcao began his tenure with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Palmeiras, thanks to late goals from Kevin Serna and Germano Cano. That result sparked an upturn in form, with Fluminense winning six of their last nine matches in all competitions (D1, L2), most recently defeating Corinthians 3-1.

As a result, Po de Arroz have climbed to fourth in the Brasileiro table and secured a place in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, where they will face Palmeiras later this month for a spot in the November 28 final.

For now, though, Fluminense will have their sights set on maximum points against Coritiba, and their home record in this fixture makes for good reading, with the hosts unbeaten in 10 straight matches (W6, D4) dating back to October 2011.

While a title challenge appears out of reach given their current 12-point deficit to Flamengo, who they face next, Fluminense have a genuine opportunity to leapfrog Athletico Paranaense into third, which would mark their highest league finish since 2022.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Back in the top flight after a two-year absence thanks to their 2025 Serie B triumph, Coritiba have adapted reasonably well to life in the Brasileiro, though they entered the international break on shaky ground.

Fernando Seabra’s side endured a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Vasco da Gama last time out - their heaviest defeat of the season and their second loss in three matches, with a 3-3 draw against Athletico sandwiched in between.

Prior to that setback, Os Glorioso had enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run, collecting 10 points from a possible 12 and briefly putting themselves in Copa Libertadores contention. However, Coritiba have now slipped to ninth in the table and look set to compete for a Copa Sudamericana place at best.

To turn things around, they must address their defensive vulnerabilities, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight matches across all competitions and conceded 43 league goals, which are the most of any side in the top 11.

An away fixture against the team with the second-best home record in the division presents a stern challenge, especially as Coritiba have won just one of their last five away games and shipped five goals on their most recent trip, underlining the scale of the task ahead.

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

Fluminense form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

L

W

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Nonato and Agustin Cannobio are suspended, with the latter’s absence paving the way for Yeferson Soteldo to return to the Fluminense starting XI after missing out against Corinthians.

John Kennedy and Matheus Reis remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Alisson (hip) and German Cano (hamstring) are also ruled out.

Twenty-nine-year-old defender Ignacio has missed his side’s last four matches, but is now nearing a return to action.

Ex-Fluminense man Keno will miss the chance to face his former club as he remains sidelined with a knee injury, alongside Lucas Ronier.

Brian Ocampo (ankle) has not featured since early August and is unlikely to return in time for Friday’s clash.

Brazilian duo Jacy and Tinga complete the visitors’ list of absentees, with Jacy set to miss a second consecutive game after 11 straight starts.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Diaz, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Serna, Acosta, Soteldo; Hulk

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Morisco; Melo, Moledo, Coser, Tissi; Gomez, Santos; Lopes, Josue, Fabinho; Rocha

We say: Fluminense 3-1 Coritiba

Fluminense hold the upper hand heading into this contest and will be expected to dictate proceedings.

Marcao’s men have won 10 of their 14 home league matches this season, so we are backing them to secure a convincing victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.