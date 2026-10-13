Preview: Fluminense vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

Fluminense and Palmeiras begin their battle for a place in the 2026 Copa Libertadores final when they meet in the first leg of their all-Brazilian semi-final at the Maracana on Wednesday night.

The hosts are looking to make home advantage count after resting several key players in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Flamengo, while the visitors arrive in a confident mood after thrashing Corinthians 4-1 in the Paulista derby.

Match preview

Fluminense's attention has been firmly fixed on the Libertadores semi-final, and Marcao's decision to rotate his squad against Flamengo reflected the importance of Wednesday's contest.

The Tricolor were beaten 1-0 in Sunday's derby, but the result came after a 4-0 victory over Coritiba in their previous league outing, with the coaching staff prioritising freshness ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Marcao, who has taken charge of Fluminense on several occasions during his time at the club, has continued to rely on experienced players as he prepares for the biggest challenge of his latest spell in charge.

Thiago Silva remains a significant presence in defence, while Hulk provides physicality and a focal point in attack, and the challenge will be ensuring that those senior players have enough energy to influence a high-intensity encounter against one of Brazil's most consistent sides.

The Maracana should give Fluminense an important platform, having progressed to the semifinals by eliminating Platense, winning the first leg 2-0 at home before losing 2-1 in Argentina to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

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Palmeiras, however, arrive in excellent form after producing an emphatic response to their recent domestic challenges.

Abel Ferreira's side defeated Corinthians 4-1 on Sunday, with Agustin Giay scoring twice and Alexander Barboza also finding the net before an own goal completed the scoring.

The result followed a narrow 1-0 victory over Bahia, leaving Palmeiras with back-to-back league wins and five goals scored across their last two matches.

The away side’s route to the semi-finals was dramatic, having to recover from a heavy first-leg deficit against LDU Quito to progress from the quarter-final tie, demonstrating the resilience that has become a hallmark of Ferreira's tenure.

That experience should help them approach another two-legged contest with confidence, although the first leg will be complicated by the absence of their head coach from the touchline.

The recent meetings between these clubs suggest that the contest could be closely fought, with the visitors losing 3-2 last time they met in the Brazilian league in August.

Their Libertadores history is much more limited, with each club having won one of their two previous meetings in the competition.

Fluminense Copa Libertadores form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

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Team News

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Fluminense are monitoring several players ahead of the first leg, with German Cano still recovering from a thigh injury and is not expected to be ready to return to the starting lineup, while John Kennedy remains sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Rene has been working his way back from an ankle problem, and Alisson has also been dealing with a hip injury.

Thiago Silva and Hulk were rested or had their minutes managed against Flamengo, so their fitness will be assessed before Marcao confirms his side.

Canobbio and Serna are competing for a starting role on the wing, while Ganso and Lucho Acosta are options in the attacking midfield position.

Palmeiras will be without Abel Ferreira, who is suspended for the first leg following his dismissal against LDU Quito. Assistant coach João Martins is expected to take charge from the touchline.

Ramon Sosa is a doubt after suffering a thigh injury during Sunday's derby, while Paulinho is still building up his fitness after returning from a lengthy spell out.

Giay's two-goal performance should strengthen his case to start at right-back, Flaco Lopez and Vitor Roque are expected to lead the attack, while Jhon Arias, who has been an important creative option, is also in contention to feature against his former club.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Millan, Guilherme Arana; Hercules, Martinelli, Ganso; Savarino, Hulk, Serna

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez; Freitas, Pereira, Evangelista; Arias, Lopez, Roque

We say: Fluminense 1-0 Palmeiras

The first leg has the potential to be a tight contest, with Fluminense likely to take the initiative at the Maracana while Palmeiras look to avoid giving the hosts a significant advantage before the return match.

The away side’s recent attacking form makes them dangerous, but Ferreira's absence from the touchline and Sosa's fitness concern could limit their options, and a narrow home win should be the likely outcome.

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