The two bottom clubs in the Brasileiro Serie A face off on Wednesday, with Remo still fighting for survival when they take on Chapecoense at the Mangueirao.

The Belem-based club sit 19th in the table with 29 points and will need a herculean effort over the closing stages of the campaign to avoid joining Chapecoense in Serie B next season.

Match preview

As things stand, Remo are eight points adrift of both Corinthians and Gremio with just four matches remaining, making their chances of survival increasingly remote.

It has been a dreadful campaign for Thiago Carpini's side, who have conceded 57 goals this season, with only Chapecoense shipping more.

The Blue Lion have managed just four wins all season and collected only 19 points, the second-lowest tally in the league, offering little encouragement in their bid to avoid relegation.

However, Remo can take confidence from their 3-2 victory over Chapecoense in the reverse fixture and are unbeaten against their opponents in their last three meetings.

The hosts have suffered six defeats in their last 10 matches, although they did claim a 2-1 victory over Botafogo in their most recent home outing.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Chapecoense's return to the top flight has been far from memorable, with their relegation already confirmed as they prepare for an immediate return to Serie B next season.

It has been a wretched campaign for the Big Green, who have struggled to compete at the highest level and managed just four victories all season.

Rodrigo Vicenzi Casarin's side have scored only 33 goals in the league, the fewest of any team, while conceding 70.

Their away record has been equally dismal, with just one win and seven points from 17 matches, during which they have shipped 32 goals.

Chapecoense have lost their last three matches and six of their previous seven, with little left to play for as they look to bring their losing run to an end.

Remo Brasileiro form:

Remo form (all competitions):

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Remo will be without captain Marllon for this encounter due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while several other players are also struggling with injuries.

Gabriel Poveda is nursing a thigh problem, while Jaderson and Matheus Felipe are dealing with similar issues. Defender Joao Lucas is also sidelined with a meniscus injury.

Chapecoense have been without versatile forward Mauricio Garcez since late October due to a leg injury, and he is expected to return at some point this month.

Aside from Garcez, their only other absentee is Rafael Carvalheira, who will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Marcelinho, Ivaldo, Tchamba, Marlon; Welison, Patrick; Braga, Picco, Jaja; Taliari

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Werner; Pacheco, Faria, Caetano, Heitor; Felipe, Camilo; Borrero, Augusto, Max; Tulio

We say: Remo 2-1 Chapecoense

Chapecoense have little to lose, but Remo have everything to play for, with their survival hopes hanging by a thread. Motivation should not be an issue for the hosts, who are likely to extend their unbeaten run against the visitors to four matches and secure back-to-back home victories.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.