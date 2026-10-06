Preview: Remo vs Gremio - prediction, team news, lineups

Remo and Gremio will square off in an early relegation battle when they meet at Magueirao in Belem for a Brasileiro clash on Thursday.

The Blue Lions are 19th in the league table with 23 points, while Gremio are just two places and six points above them.

Match preview

Remo are going through a wretched run of form at the moment, having failed to pick up a win in their last eight league matches.

Thiago Carpini's side have lost 15 of their 28 matches, including six in their last eight, and have suffered five consecutive defeats.

Remo have also struggled badly defensively, conceding 47 goals this season, with only Chapecoense shipping more.

Their home form has been far from impressive either, with just three wins and 14 points from 14 games, while they have conceded 19 goals on home soil.

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Gremio have struggled with consistency throughout the season and are among the clubs who could find themselves fighting for survival towards the end of the campaign.

The Immortal Tricolour have picked up just two more wins than Remo all season, while they have conceded 38 goals, eight more than they have scored throughout the campaign.

Renato Portaluppi's side are without a win in their last four matches, losing three of them, but avoided a fourth consecutive defeat when they drew 0-0 with Palmeiras in their previous game.

Gremio have managed just one win in their last seven matches, losing five, while they have suffered six defeats in their last 10 games and desperately need to start picking up victories to climb the table.

Remo Brasileiro form:

Remo form (all competitions):

Gremio Brasileiro form:

Gremio form (all competitions):

Team News

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Remo will be without striker Gabriel Poveda for this game due to suspension after he picked up two yellow cards during their defeat to Santos.

Edson Fernandes was shown a red card in the 1-0 loss to Flamengo and will miss this clash, while Ze Wilson is also suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Carpini is likely to be without left winger Jaja, who is nursing a calf injury, while Joao Lucas and Mayk are also currently sidelined with meniscus and calf problems respectively.

For Gremio, Gustavo Martins and Erick Noreiga are suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Jovane Cabral has picked up a thigh injury, while Diego Caito, Marlon and Dodi are doubtful for this game with muscle and knee problems.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Lopes; Jaderson, Galeano, Picco, Ricardo, Taliari; Bueno

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Rocha, Balbuena, Wallace; Pedro, Villasanti, Barbosa, Gabriel; Pavon, Vinicius, Amuzu

We say: Remo 1-1 Gremio

Both sides are struggling badly at the moment, and this fixture shapes up as a relegation six-pointer.

With neither team finding it easy to pick up wins, we expect them to cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.