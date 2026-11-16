Barcelona have reportedly received offers of up to £85m from the Premier League for Fermin Lopez, but the Spain midfielder wants to stay at Camp Nou and the club are preparing to discuss a new contract with his representatives. According to Sport, Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs most determined to sign the 23-year-old.

Long regarded as a promising player capable of bringing energy and drive off the bench, the attacking midfielder has gradually established himself as an important part of boss Hansi Flick’s system. His performances in recent months, particularly his two goals against Atletico Madrid, have strengthened his status further. At 23, he already has eight goals and seven assists in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

His ability to get into the box, attack space from the second line and make a difference in the final 30 metres makes him a particularly valuable weapon for Barcelona. Lopez also brings strong intensity to the press and a verticality that complements the more organising midfielders in the Catalan squad. Unsurprisingly, the progress has not gone unnoticed in the transfer market, and several English clubs appear ready to invest heavily to persuade him to move.

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Four English offers for Fermin, up to £85m

According to Sport, Barcelona have received proposals from the Premier League for the attacking midfielder. Some reach £85m, a considerable amount that reflects the growing value of the Spain international, who has 12 caps. Chelsea and Manchester United are the two sides most determined to sign him, while the identity of the other two suitors has not been revealed.

Chelsea’s interest is not new. The London club tried in the last summer window with a proposal estimated at £59.5m, which did not even lead to real discussions with the Catalan hierarchy. This time the figures mentioned are much higher and leave Barcelona with an important decision to make.

From a sporting point of view, losing such a decisive and versatile player would be difficult to replace. Financially, however, a £85m fee could give interesting room for manoeuvre to a board that remains mindful of its economic constraints. It remains to be seen whether the club are genuinely willing to listen to such offers.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Fermin Lopez wants to stay, club plan new contract

Barcelona’s main argument for keeping him may also be the most important: Lopez does not want to leave. He is strongly attached to the club, where he wants to keep progressing and put down roots, and he is not particularly tempted by approaches from the Premier League. The number seven has even said he wishes to end his career in Catalonia.

That position makes the sporting department’s job easier. According to Sport, Barcelona plan to meet his representatives soon to discuss a new contract improvement, with the aim of raising his salary to reflect his new status in Flick’s squad.

Lopez already extended his contract until 2031 in January 2026 and has a release clause of £425m. The Catalan club intend to keep protecting one of their most valuable assets, and in the face of the English millions, Barcelona seem to be considering a reward for their rising star rather than a departure.