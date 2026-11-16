Strasbourg have reportedly made an approach for Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos.

The Welsh club have been one of the surprise packages of the EFL, with the Swans currently sitting in sixth position in the Championship table.

Matos has recorded a total of 22 wins, eight draws and 17 defeats across his 47 matches in all competitions.

However, despite penning a long-term contract at Swansea, it appears that the 38-year-old is prepared to leave for pastures new.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Strasbourg move for Swansea boss Matos

According to The Athletic, Strasbourg have identified Matos as a potential replacement for Portuguese compatriot Hugo Oliveira.

The 47-year-old left Famalicao to replace Gary O'Neil during the summer, the hope being that he could get Strasbourg back into Europe.

Instead, Strasbourg have accumulated just 10 points from as many matches to sit in 13th position in the Ligue 1 table.

While BlueCo are yet to make a final decision either way, they have seemingly lost faith in someone who guided Famalicao to fifth spot in Portugal's top flight in 2025-26.

Matos is said to be keen to take any opportunity that arises at Stade de la Meinau, putting his job at Swansea in doubt.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

What next for Matos and Swansea?

At this point in time, the assumption is that Matos will remain in charge for Swansea's Championship game versus West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

With Strasbourg facing Brest, Le Havre, Lorient and Angers in their next four contests, Oliveira could be given at least some of that period to turn things around.

They remain just seven points behind fifth place, but they could finish the week in the relegation zone if results go against them in Ligue 1.