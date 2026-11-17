Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include Wales' clash with Portugal, and a contest between Denmark and Norway.

© Imago / IPS

In a battle for automatic promotion, Hungary's clash with visitors Northern Ireland at Puskas Arena on Tuesday will decide which team secures first place in their Nations League B group.

Both are certain of a top two finish heading into the final matchday, with second-placed Hungary on 10 points and first-placed Northern Ireland on 11, but only top spot guarantees promotion into League A.

We say: Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have been difficult to beat for some time, and Hungary already failed to get the better of them in the group stage.

Though the visitors may not have enough in attack to win, they should have enough to take a point, especially as the hosts are missing key starters.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hungary vs. Northern Ireland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Mikolaj Barbanell

Ukraine welcome Georgia to Kosicka futbalova arena on Tuesday night for a matchday six clash in UEFA Nations League B Group 2.

The hosts are third in the standings and two points ahead of their bottom-placed visitors, leaving both teams fighting to confirm their survival in League B.

We say: Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

Georgia have failed to score in any of their five matches and are further weakened by Kvaratskhelia's absence, and with Ukraine boasting the home advantage, we are predicting a win for the hosts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ukraine vs. Georgia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Austria have already wrapped up UEFA Nations League promotion before they face Israel in their final League B Group 3 fixture on Tuesday.

Set to meet in neutral Debrecen, Ralf Rangnick's men are confirmed in first place, while the Israelis are at risk of relegation to League C.

We say: Israel 1-3 Austria

Though they might take their foot off the gas with promotion secured, Austria are a class above their final Group 3 opponents.

Rangnick's side remain unbeaten in five games so far - while scoring at a rate of two goals per game - and they can finish with a flourish in Hungary.

> Click here to read our full preview for Israel vs. Austria, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Action Plus

Facing off for a UEFA Nations League playoff spot, the Republic of Ireland and Kosovo will clash at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

With the hosts trailing their visitors by one point in League B Group 3, the pair are vying for second place behind confirmed winners Austria.

We say: Republic of Ireland 2-1 Kosovo

September's loss in Pristina was one of only two in Ireland's last 13 matches, and the Boys in Green generally raise their game on home turf. As Kosovo are missing some key men from a thin squad, they may suffer defeat in Dublin and slip down to third place.

> Click here to read our full preview for Republic of Ireland vs. Kosovo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

Romania will be battling for a chance at avoiding relegation from UEFA Nations League B on Tuesday, when they travel to face Bosnia-Herzegovina at Stadion Bilino Polje.

The Dragons have already secured second in Group B4, and are up against a Tricolorii team that need to win.

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Romania

Bosnia-Herzegovina may have lost to Sweden at the weekend, but they have proven resilient across this Nations League campaign and will be seen as overwhelming favourites on Tuesday.

Romania have struggled in League B, and given their dire away form - not to mention their four defeats this term - it would be surprising to see the visitors avoid another loss.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Romania, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Tomasz Folta, PressFocus, NEWSPIX.PL

Fighting for a chance at survival in UEFA Nations League B, Poland will welcome Group B4 winners Sweden to Tarczynski Arena on Tuesday.

The Eagles are under pressure, though the Blue and Yellow have already clinched top spot and could be caught off guard.

We say: Poland 1-2 Sweden

Poland are sure to be feeling the pressure from Romania on Tuesday, and they will be keen to confirm their place in the playoffs.

However, Sweden have dominated the head-to-head clashes between these nations, and are likely to continue that trend in midweek.

> Click here to read our full preview for Poland vs. Sweden, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Denmark will be looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League when they welcome Norway to Parken Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts currently sit second in their League A group, just three points above the visitors in third.

We say: Denmark 2-2 Norway

Both sides will be full of confidence after impressive performances at the weekend and we are expecing a tough, hard-fought contest on Tuesday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Denmark vs. Norway, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Joao Rico

Portugal make the trip to Cardiff to face Wales on Tuesday night needing to avoid defeat to guarantee top spot of Group A4 in the UEFA Nations League.

Although Wales will finish bottom of the group, the Dragons need a point to ensure that they feature in the relegation playoffs.

We say: Wales 0-2 Portugal

Although both nations suffered defeat last time out, we feel that Portugal are better equipped to bounce back. Therefore, an away victory with a clean sheet gets our vote, leaving Wales to rely on results elsewhere to make the relegation playoffs.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wales vs. Portugal, including team news and predicted lineups