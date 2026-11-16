Gremio will host Bahia at their Arena do Gremio home in Porto Alegre on Wednesday night, for a crucial showdown that will have ramifications for both the Brasileirao's relegation battle and race for Copa Libertadores qualification.

The Tricolor dos Pampas are hoping to build on their cup success last time out, while the Steel Squad are keen to bounce back from defeat.

Match preview

Renato Portaluppi's Gremio have endured a dire league campaign so far, but they are far from doomed in the Brazilian top flight.

The Tricolor dos Pampas held Athletico Mineiro to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil semi-final on November 7, earning a 3-1 aggregate victory and a place in the final against Palmeiras.

In the Brasileirao, Portaluppi's side are currently 18th with 37 points to their name, sitting in the relegation zone with just four games to play.

However, Gremio are only one point shy of 16th-placed Internacional and 15th-placed Vitoria, giving the team genuine hope as the season enters its final stretch.

This week's hosts will also be buoyed by the fact they have lost just one of their last four home matches across all competitions, beating Mineiro 2-0 in the first leg of their cup tie after another 2-0 triumph over Athletico Paranaense in the league.

© Iconsport / Jota Erre, AGIF, Sipa USA

Meanwhile, Rogerio Ceni's Bahia are pushing for a place in the Copa Libertadores next term, and are well-placed to challenge with the pressure mounting on their rivals.

The Steel Squad are sixth with 53 points, and with four matches remaining on their calendar, they sit just one point shy of fifth-placed Athletico Paranaense, who occupy the spot for entry into the Libertadores qualifiers.

Ceni's side will also be eyeing fourth-placed Fluminense, who are a mere four points in front in the automatic qualification places.

That being said, Bahia's ambitions took a hit last time out, when they were downed 3-2 by Cruzeiro, who came from behind on a disappointing night in Belo Horizonte.

To make matters worse, the visitors now come into this clash having prevailed in only one of their four most recent outings overall, losing twice and drawing once.

Gremio Brasileiro form:

Gremio form (all competitions):

Bahia Brasileiro form:

Team News

© Imago

Gremio are without midfielders Mathias Villasanti (suspended), Juan Nardoni (thigh) and Danilo (muscle), though Dodi and Filip Krovinovic should be on hand to start in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, Walter Kannemann is also suspended for accumulating yellow cards, while right-back options Diego Caito and Cristian Pavon are sidelined due to respective muscle injuries.

In their absence, Gustavo Martins, Wallace and Fabian Balbuena look set to start in a three-man defence, flanked by wing-backs Joao Pedro and Marlon.

As for Bahia, they are missing goalkeeper Leo Vieira, who is out for the season with a knee injury, while centre-half Marco Moreno is a doubt with stomach trouble.

If the latter is unavailable, then David Duarte and Kanu should be ready to start in front of shot-stopper Ronaldo.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Martins, Wallace, Balbuena; Pedro, Dodi, Krovinovic, Marlon; Enamorado, Vinicius, Amuzu

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Ronaldo; Victor, Duarte, Kanu, Juba; Erick, Acevedo, Nestor; Oliveira, Veliz, Pulga

We say: Gremio 1-1 Bahia

Gremio may be in the relegation zone, but they arrive in better form of the two clubs and will be optimistic about their chances of delivering a strong performance.

However, Bahia will be motivated by the race for Libertadores action, and are unlikely to be beaten again after their frustrating defeat last time out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.