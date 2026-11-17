Hungary boss Marco Rossi has insisted Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is fit to play in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League clash against Northern Ireland.

Szoboszlai was forced off with a minor knee issue in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace before the international break.

As a result, there was some doubt as to whether he would link up with the Hungary squad for the final two matches of the Nations League league phase.

Not only did he join up with his national team, but he played the full duration of Saturday's 2-0 away win over Georgia, in which he provided an assist for Barnabas Varga's 85th-minute effort.

Szoboszlai revealed after the match that he was close to pulling out of the game after feeling the injury in the pre-match warm-up.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Rossi attempts to allay Szoboszlai injury concerns

The midfielder also said his leg "felt good" during the game and that he would start the "treatment process all over again" in a bid to be ready for Tuesday's home meeting with Northern Ireland.

Speaking in Monday's pre-match press conference, Rossi attempted to ease fears over Szoboszlai's injury status, insisting his captain is ready to feature at the Puskas Arena.

“Have you noticed problems in the previous matches? In Georgia?” Rossi said.

“I didn’t see any problem in Dominik. He played like he is usually going to play so for us there is no problem, he is available.

“I don’t think the situation is affecting him too much and you can see clearly by the performance. I don’t think we have anything to complain about his performance in Georgia.”

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Hungary and Liverpool's differing priorities

For Hungary, Tuesday's game is an important fixture as it offers the chance to secure promotion to League A of the Nations League.

Having collected 10 points from their five matches, Hungary enter the final matchday in second spot and one point behind leaders Northern Ireland in Group B2.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's main priority is Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United, who will start life under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will be keen to have Szoboszlai available for the home fixture, especially as there is doubt over Ryan Gravenberch's availability.