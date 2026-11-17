With a spot in the opening phase of the MLS Cup playoffs up for grabs, Orlando City will welcome FC Cincinnati to Inter.com Stadium in the Sunshine State on Thursday for that Wild Card matchup.

The Lions finished the regular season eighth, blanking the New England Revolution 1-0 in their last meeting, with Cincy below them after a 2-0 Decision Day home defeat to Nashville SC.

Match preview

A season that appeared headed for disaster in the spring came to life in the late summer as Orlando City recovered and climbed back above the playoff line.

The arrival of Antoine Griezmann changed their fortunes dramatically, with nine of this club’s 13 wins coming after the 2018 World Cup winner arrived.

Martin Perelman’s men are unbeaten in their last seven MLS outings at home, dropping points on only one of those occasions.

On Thursday they can collect their first post-season triumph since the 2024 Eastern Conference semi-finals when they blanked Atlanta United 1-0.

Orlando have won six straight league contests at home when netting the opening goal and have never lost a playoff game on home soil when doing so.

Thanks in part to Griezmann’s presence, the Lions rose to eighth in the league regarding average goals per game (1.9) in 2026.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In a win-and-in scenario on Decision Day, Cincinnati failed to deliver, ending a four-match domestic unbeaten run and setting up this Wild Card showdown.

A defeat on Thursday would mark the first time that the Orange and Blue fail to feature in the first round of the playoffs since Pat Noonan took charge ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Cincinnati have points in three successive MLS away encounters and have lost just one of their last five games domestically as the visitors.

They have never won a post-season away game in 90 minutes, with their only such triumph occurring in New Jersey in 2023 on penalties versus the New York Red Bulls.

They averaged the fourth-most goals per match in the league this past season (2.0) but conceded the third-most per game (2.2) just slightly fewer than Orlando City, who were second from the bottom in that department (2.3).

The Orange and Blue are unbeaten in their last four MLS meeting versus Orlando City, while Noonan has never lost a match against them at Inter.co Stadium.

Orlando City Major League Soccer form:

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Due to a back injury, Griffin Dorsey is questionable for Orlando City, while foot issues are likely to keep Tyrese Spicer and Robin Jansson out of the fold on Thursday and Iago Teodoro is eligible to return from his suspension.

Braian Ojeda had the only goal against New England on Decision Day while Maxime Crepeau collected his fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

On the Cincinnati side, Julian Malatini is doubtful due to a leg injury, while Nick Hagglund is unlikely to clear concussion protocol and Obinna Nwobodo is out because of a yellow card suspension.

Tom Barlow became just the second Cincy player to appear in all 34 regular-season outings the last time out, while Evander had double digits in goals and assists in 2026, finishing tied for second in the league with Lionel Messi in regular-season assists (17).

Orlando City possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Taifi, Brekalo, Cartagena, Nogueira; Pasalic, B. Ojeda, Atuesta, Angulo; Griezmann, Dike

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Smith, Hadebe, Robinson; Martinez, Bucha, Evander, Anunga, Ramirez; Denkey, Barlow

We say: Orlando City 1-0 FC Cincinnati

The bigger the moment, the better Griezmann seems to play, and his presence should give the Lions the extra edge they need to come out on top in this one.

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