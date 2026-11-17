The final playoff game on the Western Conference side will take place Thursday as the Seattle Sounders host Real Salt Lake in the MLS Wild Card Round at Lumen Field.

These teams wound up eighth and ninth in the West during the regular season, with the Rave Green defeating Los Angeles FC the last time out 2-1, putting them a point above Salt Lake, who won by that same score on Decision Day against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Match preview

It was an underwhelming regular season overall for Seattle, but they managed to get a result when needed to keep their campaign alive.

While they finished with nine fewer points this year than in 2025, Brian Schmetzer’s men found a way to stay above the playoff line by the skin of their teeth.

They have dropped points in five of their last six games but have won more playoff encounters than any MLS club (26) since their debut season in the league in 2009.

In 2026, the Sounders lost four more home games (five) than the year before, though they have only lost one playoff match at Lumen Field this decade in normal time, with Los Angeles FC blanking them 1-0 in 2023.

This will be the first time they compete in the Wild Card Round, with the Rave Green winning their first post-season home outing in 2025.

The Sounders are unbeaten in their last four MLS home games versus Real Salt Lake, collecting a clean sheet on three of those occasions.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Like Seattle, Salt Lake came up big when needed on Decision Day, qualifying for the post-season for a sixth consecutive time.

While Pablo Mastroeni has never missed the playoffs since taking charge of this team in 2021, they lost their only Wild Card outing last year at the Portland Timbers (3-1).

On Thursday, RSL will try to end a four-match playoff losing run and win their first post-season game away from home since upsetting Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in 2021.

During the 2026 MLS campaign, Claret and Cobalt were pointless in their three away outings against the Cascadia clubs (the Portland Timbers, Vancouver Whitecaps and Sounders), netting just one goal overall against those teams.

Entering this must-win game, however, the club from Sandy, Utah have won two of their last three MLS away encounters.

Their recent playoff form may not be great, but RSL have won their last two knockout matches against Seattle across all competitions, upsetting them on penalties at Lumen Field in the opening round of the 2021 MLS Cup playoffs.

Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer form:

Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Both Alex Roldan and Danny Musovski will be questionable for the Sounders on Thursday, with the former recovering from a calf strain and the latter from a head injury.

A knee problem will likely keep Nikola Petkovic out as well, while Yeimar Gomez Andrade has a sore hamstring and Pedro de la Vega is doubtful with a quad issue.

Albert Rusnak and Sebastian Gomez netted first-half goals which were ultimately just enough to earn them a win against LAFC.

As for Real Salt Lake, Diego Luna and Emeka Eneli are both unlikely to feature in this upcoming fixture due to knee injuries.

There were several new faces in their starting 11 on Decision Day, with Kobi Henry and Zach Booth among those being inserted on the backline.

Sergi Solans and Booth found the back of the net early versus the Galaxy, while an own goal from Luc de Fougerolles led to some anxious moments in the second half before the final whistle blew.

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup:

Thomas; Kossa-Rienzi, Kee-hee, Ragen, Tolo; Dotson, C. Roldan; Morris, Rusnak, Ferreira; Joveljic

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Sanabria, Glad, De Fougerolles, Quinton, Booth; Guilavogui, Caliskan, Spierings, Lobjanhidze; Solans

We say: Seattle Sounders 0-0 Real Salt Lake (Real Salt Lake advances on penalties)

RSL's recent form could give them a slight edge in this high-pressure match, and in the end, we believe the visitors will catch a break.

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