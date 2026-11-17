Mikael Silvestre sees Estevao as a player capable of strengthening Manchester United, but does not believe the Red Devils will pursue the forward at this time.

The former France defender, who played for the Old Trafford club between 1999 and 2008, praised the Brazilian’s performance and considered him an interesting option if he were available on the market. However, that prospect hinges on the young player’s willingness to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

Silvestre’s assessment comes at a time of significant change at Manchester United. The club invested more than £144m (€170m) in signings last summer and showed an intention to back Michael Carrick after the team finished last season in third place in the Premier League. The start of the new campaign, however, has fallen short of expectations.

The enthusiasm that had arisen among the fans was quickly replaced by dissatisfaction with the results. After the 2-0 defeat away to Chelsea, Manchester United reached nine consecutive matches without a win in all competitions. Neither the reaction against Roma, with a comeback in the Europa League, nor the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford was enough to prevent the departure of Carrick, who was sacked last Thursday (12 November).

Mauricio Pochettino has been chosen to take charge of the team. The Argentinian has officially left the United States national team and is expected to begin work at Manchester United this week, while the board is already focusing its attention on the January transfer window.

Silvestre praises Estevao but sees difficulty in a transfer

© Iconsport / SPI

Among the possibilities to strengthen the squad, Estevao appears as a name that appeals to Silvestre. The 19-year-old Brazilian is still seeking greater playing time at Chelsea, but he had a standout performance precisely against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

In an interview with Betarades.gr, the former player highlighted the forward’s display and pointed to his determination as an obstacle to a possible transfer.

‘Estevao played for Chelsea against Manchester United, and I think he showed why he deserves more playing time. It looks like he is going to fight for his place, so I do not think Manchester United will make a move for him’ - Silvestre said.

The Frenchman’s interpretation is that the Brazilian intends to seize opportunities to establish himself at Chelsea rather than seek a move at this time. Even so, Silvestre left no doubt about his individual assessment of the player.

‘But he is definitely a good player. He plays for the Brazil national team, and I like his style of play. If he were available for transfer, he would be a good signing for Manchester United’ - he added.

Manchester United prepare to search for reinforcements in January

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Manchester United are set to return to the transfer market in January with the intention of improving the team’s performance in the second half of the season. One of their priorities is signing a left-back, a position for which the club unsuccessfully attempted to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle in the summer.

The attacking department may also receive attention from the board. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, considered important players for the team, have had starts to the season below expectations, increasing the need to find alternatives in attack.

With Pochettino about to begin his tenure, planning for the next transfer window is gaining importance. Estevao, despite having Silvestre’s approval, would depend on a change of scenery at Chelsea to effectively enter Manchester United’s radar.

For now, the most likely scenario is that the Brazilian will remain in London trying to gain more playing time and consolidate his position at Chelsea.