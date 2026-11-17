Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5-0 on Monday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin in the final round of the Nations League group stage.

In a convincing performance, the four-time world champions produced their best football since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, who took charge of the national team after the disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

With goals from Derry Scherhant, Nico Schlotterbeck, Brajan Gruda and Florian Wirtz, who scored twice, the Germans produced an impressive result against opponents who were also fighting for top spot in the group.

The victory took on even greater importance because of the situation before the match. Germany began the round in third place in Group A2, level on points with Greece and behind the Dutch, and risked missing out on the quarter-finals. With the win, they reached 11 points, overtook their rivals on goal difference and finished the first phase at the top, securing a place among the best eight in the competition.

Scherhant breaks his duck, Wirtz takes centre stage and young players get their chance

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

One of the stars of the night was Derry Scherhant. Klopp’s selection on the left of the attack scored his first goal for the senior Germany team.

A native of Berlin, the 24-year-old winger, who plays for Freiburg, took the opportunity to make his mark in front of the crowd of his home city. His exuberant celebration after finding the top corner past Bart Verbruggen reflected the special significance of the moment in his international career.

The goal also rewarded the faith the manager has placed in the attacker. Scherhant was only making his fourth appearance for the national team and has earned his place amid the renewal carried out by Klopp since he took over.

The chance given to the Freiburg player is part of a strategy that seeks to widen the squad’s options, without restricting selections to the best-known names in German football. Against the Netherlands, the youngster delivered and showed that he can be an interesting option in attack.

Another standout was Wirtz, who again showed how his talent can make a difference in a Germany shirt. The attacking midfielder scored twice in the second half and was decisive in turning a lead built before the break into a rout. His ability to find space, accelerate attacks and arrive in positions to shoot gave another dimension to the German attack.

The performance reinforces one of the main positive certainties of the early days of Klopp’s reign: Wirtz is capable of taking on the team’s technical leadership.

As well as the brilliance of the number 17 and Scherhant’s first goal, the match also underlined the importance of the opportunities given to other young players. Gruda, who had already scored in the 3-1 win over Serbia, found the net again during this international break and has now scored two goals for the national team.

Left-back Philipp Treu was also among the starters, benefiting from the opening up of opportunities by the manager. These are names that help to give shape to a project still under construction and show that Klopp intends to increase competition in different positions.

How Germany beat the Netherlands

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

It was a well-played and competitive first half, with good link-up play and quick transitions. At home, Germany had more possession and went for a proactive game, with a high line and patience to find space.

In the 41st minute, they found it: Scherhant received the ball on the right, got past Denzel Dumfries and curled a lovely shot across goal into the top corner past Verbruggen.

The Netherlands, for their part, took to the pitch practically already qualified. In their tactical approach in the first half, the Dutch opted for a more reactive game: either Xavi Hernandez’s team reached dangerous areas through counter-attacks, or they drew in the German press and built from the back, passing the ball patiently.

At the start of the second half, Germany needed only a few minutes to punish the visitors again. Fourteen minutes into the half, Wirtz began a move down the left, tried to play a one-two with Scherhant, but saw Dumfries step in front of him. The Liverpool midfielder then regained the ball, dribbled past the Dutch full-back and struck hard with his left foot from the edge of the area to make it 2-0.

From there it became a stroll. The Netherlands clearly felt the blow, and the hosts took advantage to turn the win into a rout. Schlotterbeck, with a header, Wirtz, with another stunning goal, and Gruda gave the match its final numbers.