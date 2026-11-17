Newcastle United have reportedly made it clear that Lewis Hall will not be allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Hall during the summer market but were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line for the England international.

The left-back then signed a new deal with Newcastle until the summer of 2031.

The 22-year-old's future remain the subject of much speculation, with Man United still believed to be keen to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford.

There have been suggestions that the 20-time English champions could attempt to sign Hall when the January market closes for business.

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Newcastle 'will refuse' to sell Hall in January

However, according to The Sun, Newcastle are adamant that Hall will not be allowed to leave St James' Park when the winter window opens for business.

The report claims that the Magpies are not under pressure to sell Hall, with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes leaving the Magpies over the summer.

Hall has been in strong form for Newcastle during the 2026-27 campaign, scoring once and providing two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

The defender was also excellent in England's 3-2 win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night.

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Hall is Man United's number one left-back target

Man United have struggled at left-back this season due to Luke Shaw's injury problems, while Patrick Dorgu has also only just returned from a hamstring issue.

The Red Devils will bring a new left-back to Old Trafford in 2027, and it is clear that Hall is their number one target in that area of the field given his age and quality.

Signing Hall off the back of a new deal at Newcastle will be far from straightforward, but Man United must push to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford next year.