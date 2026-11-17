Germany continued their impressive progress under former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with a commanding 5-0 victory over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League on Monday evening, with Florian Wirtz producing a standout performance.

The Reds midfielder scored twice in his 50th international appearance, including a spectacular left-footed effort, as Germany recorded their biggest victory over their neighbours since 1959.

Wirtz's display earned widespread praise in his homeland, with several publications awarding him the highest possible grade on the German school-style marking system, where 1 is the best, and 6 is the worst.

What have the German media said about Florian Wirtz?

© Iconsport / MARCEL TER BALS / ANP

SPORT1 awarded Wirtz 1/6, describing his performance as "Ein magischer Abend des Hoffnungsträgers" - a 'magical' evening from the team's star of hope.

The publication acknowledged that he initially struggled to influence proceedings but praised his response after the interval, highlighting his spectacular first goal, subsequent brace-completing finish and ability to dictate Germany's attacking play. Sport Bild also hailed the Liverpool star's 'magic' on an impressive night.

FOCUS Online and Eurosport Germany also awarded Wirtz 1/6, with the latter describing him as the "überragende Mann" - the 'outstanding' player - after his two goals and impressive work out of possession.

FOCUS were particularly impressed by his response to an imperfect moment, joking that he had once dribbled the ball out of play unchallenged before showing his true quality with a "superb brace".

The Frankfurter Rundschau also handed him 1/6, describing him as the "Dreh- und Angelpunkt im Offensivspiel" - the 'focal point' of Germany's attacking play - while suggesting Klopp's system was allowing him to flourish.

Märkische Oderzeitung were slightly less generous, awarding Wirtz 1.5/6, but still praised his technical quality and two excellent finishes. They noted that he initially struggled to find decisive openings before becoming increasingly influential after the hour mark.

Sportschau did not provide a rating but similarly acknowledged that Wirtz was relatively subdued during the first half, before writing that he "Krönte seinen immer stärkeren Auftritt dann mit zwei Treffern" - capped his 'increasingly influential performance' with two goals.

Can Wirtz translate his Germany form into Liverpool success?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The German media's enthusiasm inevitably raises the question of whether Wirtz can reproduce his international form more consistently at Anfield heading into a busy festive period.

There is little doubt that the 23-year-old has shown encouraging signs during his second season at Liverpool, registering two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. However, these returns are still considerably below the extraordinary numbers he produced during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz registered 35 goals and 44 assists in 140 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen, becoming one of Europe's most exciting attacking midfielders. While adapting to English football and the Reds' demands takes time, he has yet to consistently reach those same creative and goalscoring heights for his club.

There have been encouraging developments, including scoring and assisting in their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on November 8th, but the German's international performances are increasingly setting the benchmark for what supporters will expect.

His next opportunity to demonstrate that improvement comes in a huge Premier League encounter, with Liverpool welcoming Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday 22nd November.

After producing two goals against the Netherlands and earning a near-unanimous collection of top marks in Germany, Wirtz will return to Merseyside with considerable confidence. Klopp's influence on the national team has also provided an encouraging reminder of the football that Wirtz can produce when operating with freedom and confidence.

Liverpool will hope that his international brilliance can become a more regular feature at club level, particularly with one of their biggest fixtures of the season approaching.