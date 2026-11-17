Barcelona will reportedly not make a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro during the January transfer window, but a switch to Camp Nou next summer is a possibility.

Porro, 27, has had his issues at Tottenham, but the right-back was outstanding for Spain at the 2026 World Cup and is an important player for the national side.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Porro's future, with Barcelona planning to be active during the January market due to their defensive issues.

Barcelona had allegedly been open to the idea of signing Porro in the winter market, providing that a suitable deal could be agreed with Tottenham.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the La Liga champions will not be moving for Porro when the January window opens for business.

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Barcelona 'rule out' January move for Porro

However, a future switch to Camp Nou has not been ruled out, with Barcelona potentially reigniting their interest during next summer's transfer window.

Porro said at the end of last month that he wants to return to La Liga before the end of his career.

"Obviously, I’d love to return to Spain someday. It’s my country, and I like the league," he told El Larguero.

"Right now, it would be very unfair to talk about anything other than my club because I’m under contract, but obviously, I’d love to go back to Spain; it’s a big dream of mine."

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Porro has expressed a desire to return to La Liga

Porro also recently said that he was 'flattered' to be of interest to Barcelona.

"Yes, of course it's flattering," he said in an interview with SPORT.

"When one of the best clubs in the world is interested in you, or at least that's what they say, it's always a good thing, because it probably means I'm doing my job well. I have to keep going in the same direction."

Porro has previously played in La Liga for Girona and Real Valladolid, but he has not operated in Spain since 2020.

The right-back joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon in January 2023, and he has represented his North London club on 159 occasions, scoring 13 goals and registering 26 assists in the process.