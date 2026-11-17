Jurgen Klopp is in dreamland after witnessing a “truly extraordinary” performance from his Germany side in a statement 5-0 victory over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

The four-time world champions began the night sitting third in League A Group 2 and knew that they had to claim maximum points against the Oranje at the summit to secure top spot and qualify for the quarter-finals.

With so much at stake heading into the sixth and final matchday, Die Mannschaft rose to the occasion in prolific fashion, claiming their biggest win against their Dutch neighbours since 1959 when they won 7-0.

Derry Scherhant opened the scoring just before half time with a sensational maiden international goal, setting the tone for a dominant second-half display.

Overwhelmed by Germany’s relentless high press, the Netherlands had no answer as two goals from Florian Wirtz, and strikes from Nico Schlotterbeck and Brajan Gruda, sealed a statement triumph for Klopp’s side.

Germany 5-0 Netherlands: Klopp has restored belief in national team

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“What we’ve just witnessed was truly extraordinary,” the former Liverpool manager told reporters post-match. “The game was extraordinary, and incredibly difficult.”

“Against a really good opponent, you have to find a way to win. We had to adapt and make a few adjustments, some fairly significant ones, but we made them. We took away a lot of their strengths, and then we scored some incredible goals. That was unbelievable.

“It was a fantastic football match and a wonderful experience. I wouldn’t have ever dreamed of having the chance to do this in Berlin in front of a sold-out crowd. In the final international game of the year, it’s amazing.”

In addition to progressing to the quarter-finals, the result served as compelling evidence of Germany's renaissance and progress under Klopp, with his arrival fostering renewed optimism around his youthful squad.

Germany failed to win their opening two Nations League matches, but they ended their group campaign with 11 points (W3 D2 L1) and have conceded a competition-low three goals in six games.

Klopp "in love" with "very special" Germany squad as new era begins

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"The moment I arrived here, I fell in love with this team at first sight,” said Klopp. “I'm at the beginning of this journey.

“I simply feel that we have a fantastic football team and a very good footballing idea that can work extremely well. If we can get these highly-talented players firing, then we're going to be a very difficult team to play against.

“We scored some incredible goals and, with increasing confidence, put in a great performance in front of a fantastic crowd. It’s been a lot of fun to work with this team, and we feel like we have a very special group of players here.

“But this is still only just the beginning – after six games, we can’t say that we’ve arrived where we want to be yet, as there are still lots of things we can improve on.”

"Everyone who was here today is going home with a smile, and won't be questioning the German national team for the next three or four months. That's a good thing," Klopp added when referring to the negativity that lingered previously around the national team.

Looking ahead to the quarter-final draw on Friday, Klopp added: "The lads can head home now with a smile on their faces as the group winners. We’ll watch the draw later this week and wait and see what sort of crunch match we’ll get, as there are only strong teams left.”

Germany, who have risen to 11th in the FIFA World Rankings, will play their two-legged quarter-final tie in March 2027, with a first-placed finish in League A rewarded with a second leg on home soil.