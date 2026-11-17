Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly poised to step up their interest in highly-rated Atletico Mineiro defender Vitao ahead of the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back has attracted widespread attention across Europe after breaking into Atletico Mineiro’s senior team this campaign, featuring 16 times in all competitions since August.

A towering 6ft 4in Brazil youth international, Vitao combines imposing physicality and aerial dominance with impressive composure on the ball, traits that have put top European scouts on high alert.

According to TEAMtalk, Brighton have already laid significant groundwork behind the scenes and are expected to test Atletico Mineiro's resolve with a formal approach for the teenager.

Everton are said to be another Premier League club interested in Vitao, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan continue to monitor the defender’s progress.

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Brighton leading European clubs in race for Brazilian starlet Vitao

As things stand, Brighton are understood to be leading the chase after scouting him extensively, but securing a deal in January will not be straightforward.

It is claimed that Atletico Mineiro are making a concerted effort to tie the youngster down to an improved contract that would boost his wages and increase his current €20m (£16.7m) release clause applicable to foreign clubs.

Vitao's existing deal runs until December 2028, with the Brazilian outfit holding 80% of his economic rights and the remaining 20% divided between the player and his agency.

The club's hierarchy are desperate to retain the defender until at least the summer transfer window, as they believe that regular game time in Brazil will accelerate his development and drive up his market valuation.

Atletico Mineiro intend to knock back any winter bids that fail to meet his buyout figure, but it is claimed that they may reluctantly entertain offers reaching at least €18m (£15m) if they are unable to agree fresh contract terms with Vitao.

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Brighton have superb track record of unearthing South American stars

A switch to the Amex Stadium would see Vitao follow a well-trodden path of elite South American prospects flourishing under Brighton's renowned recruitment model.

The club have famously turned South American players including Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro into huge stars, while Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez is currently thriving at the Amex Stadium.

With major European giants circling for Vitao, the Seagulls will be eager to leverage their advanced groundwork and wrap up negotiations before a bidding war erupts.

Should Brighton meet the £15m threshold to spark formal talks, Vitao could soon become the latest exciting addition to a Premier League team that currently sits second in the table after making an electric start to the campaign under Fabian Hurzeler.

The Seagulls are also competing in Europe and are regarded as one of the favourites to go all the way in this season’s Conference League.