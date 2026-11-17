Arsenal have been interested in the profile of Eli Junior Kroupi for many months, and the forward should be one of the talking points of the next January transfer window. The London club have everything to be the ideal destination for the young France international.

Author of a very good 2025-26 season with Bournemouth in his first year in the Premier League, Kroupi scored 13 goals in 33 league matches. The 20-year-old striker was a revelation and quickly appeared on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs.

‘Last summer, a fifth metatarsal injury compromised a possible departure, which the player was considering,’ - RMC Sport reported. The French outlet says the former Lorient player will be one of the attractions of the next summer transfer window, as he still interests heavyweights.

Kroupi has only just returned from his injury, however. He has played just four cameos with Bournemouth, but he reminded everyone of the extent of his talent with France. The 20-year-old won his first two caps and scored his first goal for France against Turkey (2-1).

Eli Junior Kroupi heading for a transfer in the next summer window

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

During that international gathering, the forward made an impression and is considered one of the positives. He is highly rated by Zinedine Zidane’s staff, RMC Sport points out. His status is therefore potentially already changing, and that is before his expected transfer next summer.

For this important next step in his career, Arsenal have everything to be the ideal destination. While PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also interested in his profile, Arsenal have been trying to sign him for many months. Mikel Arteta is described as a fan of the new France international by TalkSport.

A move to the London club would allow Kroupi to stay in the Premier League. It is the biggest league in the world and he has already found his feet there with his 13 goals in his first season. Arsenal also appear to be still looking for a number nine, with Kroupi seen as their ‘ideal candidate’.

Arsenal, the ideal destination for Eli Junior Kroupi

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Viktor Gyokeres has failed to establish himself at the London club.

A departure is already being talked about for the next January transfer window. Kroupi’s profile is also compatible with Arteta’s style of play, as the Frenchman is a quick, technical striker with a great eye for goal.

Joining Arsenal would allow Kroupi to take an important step in his career by joining a top club. The English side are back among Europe’s best teams after their Premier League title win and Champions League final last year. It is one of the most attractive projects, along with that of PSG, at the moment.

However, in Paris, competition is strong at the tip of the attack with 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who is set to extend his contract. The problem is the same at Bayern Munich with their 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane, who has also signed a new deal.

In London, Kai Havertz, who can notably be repositioned behind the centre-forward, represents less and more accessible competition for Kroupi.