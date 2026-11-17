Outgoing USA manager Mauricio Pochettino has publicly advised Pep Guardiola to pursue the vacant national team job as he prepares to begin his new role at Manchester United.

The 54-year-old Argentine will bid an emotional farewell to the Stars and Stripes when he takes charge of his final fixture against Haiti on Tuesday before officially taking over from Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

With the US Soccer Federation now searching for a successor, former Manchester City boss Guardiola has emerged as a ‘top target’ for the vacant managerial role.

Addressing the media during his final pre-match press conference, Pochettino gave his endorsement to the legendary Catalan coach - who won 20 trophies across 10 seasons at Man City - and urged him to accept an offer if approached.

"Take it," Pochettino told reporters. "Why? Because it’s a perfect moment to arrive at the federation.

“Everything is on the right path, in the right direction. Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people – the players can fit his style."

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Pochettino ready for final USA match before Man Utd era begins

While Pochettino is backing Guardiola for international management, a previous conversation between the pair helped trigger the Argentine's own return to the club game.

Last week, Man United confirmed Pochettino as their new head coach after dismissing Carrick, who has left the Red Devils languishing in the Premier League relegation zone following a dismal start to the campaign.

Taking the reins at Carrington marks Pochettino's first club appointment since departing Chelsea at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, adding to previous English top-flight stints with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino was given the green light by Man United to see out his USA commitments first, with his final outing against Haiti largely a formality after the Stars and Stripes secured a dominant 6-0 win in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final on Saturday.

In an interview with The Telegraph ahead of his departure, Pochettino disclosed that he confessed to Guardiola how much he longed for the daily routine of club football when the pair met at an MLS game between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC in September.

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Pochettino opens up on Man Utd U-turn after Guardiola talks

“I am ready [to return],” Pochettino explained. “This is what I miss a little bit. I miss to be, every day, with something here.

“Guardiola asked me when I was at the game, he said, ‘Oh, you don’t want to come back to the Premier League?’ I said, ‘No, I’m happy here.’

“[He said] ‘Yeah, but you don’t miss, every day, to…’ I say, ‘A little bit, yes, because you think now today, and then we have December camp against Jamaica for the MLS [players in the pool].

“But after, you need to wait [until] March. What do you do? You need to watch games, you need to travel – administrative things. That is nice, it’s good.

“But every day, to be involved: press conference, training, everything… this type of possibility, like with United, you say yes. I want that. I want to prove myself again.”

Pochettino’s candid remarks about craving a Premier League comeback may frustrate some USA supporters, given that he had put pen to paper on a new four-year contract extension just one month before his discussion with Guardiola.