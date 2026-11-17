While England were raking in the plaudits for the manner of their epic 3-2 victory over Spain in Madrid, it became evident over the November international break that Thomas Tuchel could soon run into issues.

Not only did Tuchel use Jarell Quansah - generally viewed as a right-back for the national team - as a central defender against the world champions, the height of 34-year-old Dan Burn was preferred to Jarrad Branthwaite on the substitutes' bench.

Furthermore, Josh Acheampong's withdrawal from the England Under-21 squad left Lee Carsley without a single centre-back who was earning regular Premier League football at this stage of their career.

Tuchel is not necessarily short of centre-back options. As well as Branthwaite, Bournemouth's James Hill earned his first senior call-up, and the likes of Marc Guehi, John Stones, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill - all at various stages of their career - will contribute for England going forward.

Nevertheless, there are a glaring lack of realistic options at Under-21 level and below, and it may lead to certain players being fast-tracked up the pecking order and into Three Lions contention.

Here, Sports Mole suggests five defenders who are under 21 that have the potential to become a permanent member of the England squad in the future.

Josh Acheampong (Chelsea)

© Imago / Sportimage

With 55 appearances for Chelsea prior to his 21st birthday, Acheampong is the standout defensive option for the Under-21s. It is arguably a surprise that he is yet to be called up to the senior squad.

The Blues academy graduate has been used as the right-sided option of a back three or as a right-back by Xabi Alonso, starting nine times in 2026-27 across all competitions.

At this stage of his career, the assumption is that he will transition into a centre-back on a permanent basis, and there is the potential for him to rival Quansah for his position in the squad going forward.

For the reasons highlighted, Acheampong will be viewed as a key member of the Under-21s squad prior to next summer's European Championship.

When Coventry City signed 18-year-old Stephen Mfuni on loan from Manchester City, it felt an unusual decision. Would a teenager with minimal senior experience be used by a newly-promoted club who are expected to be scrapping for Premier League survival?

However, not only has Mfuni made three starts and two substitute outings in the top flight, he completed the 90 minutes in victories over Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, as well as netting in the 4-1 demolition of Newcastle United.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Frank Lampard has already been raving about the potential of Mfuni, who also made eight starts for Watford in last season's Championship.

Of all the English centre-backs below the age of 20, Mfuni - who has four caps for England Under-21s - appears to have the best chance of progressing into the senior ranks sooner rather than later.

Fellow 18-year-old Man City centre-back Kaden Braithwaite has not shared as much of the spotlight as Mfuni, yet he remains someone tipped for big things.

Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca have both chosen to hand him minutes in the first team, with the latter providing Braithwaite with substitute outings in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup this season.

Unless Man City face EFL opposition in the FA Cup, Braithwaite will not expect to start games this season, but the fact that the nine-cap Under-19 international is already in Maresca's thoughts bodes well for the future.

When West Ham United came back from a three-goal deficit at Cardiff City in Scott Parker's first game in charge, Mayers are one of three half-time introductions and earned widespread praise from the Hammers fanbase.

That subsequently led to a start at left-back three days later in a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, but Mayers being immediately promoted by Parker could be the encouragement that the 19-year-old requires to make the step up.

Having made six outings in the Premier League last season, Mayers is now up to 13 appearances for West Ham, and the club's struggles to comply with EFL squad registration rules should lead to the teenager featuring in every Championship squad when fit.

If he can build on the last two games and help West Ham get promoted, the Under-20 international could soon find himself playing regular Premier League football as, presumably, an Under-21 representative for his country.

Marli Salmon (Arsenal)

© Imago / APL

While Marli Salmon is just 17 years of age, the fact that Mikel Arteta has already handed him three starts and three substitute outings for Arsenal shows the faith that the Spaniard has in the starlet.

Unsurprisingly, Salmon has not always shined in the first team, but completing 90 minutes in a 4-2 win at Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup earlier this season emphasises that there are far more positives than negatives to take at this stage.

A Championship loan may benefit Salmon in the short term, yet it is clear that Arteta views him as a potential long-term member of the Gunners first-team squad.

Furthermore, Salmon is also developing among the best defensive unit in world football, and that can only aid the speed of his progression.