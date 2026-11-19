Middlesbrough will be looking to move to the top of the Championship table this weekend when they welcome a struggling Bristol City side to the Riverside Stadium.

Boro entered the final international break of the year having missed the opportunity to become league leaders, as a defeat to Wrexham was followed by a goalless draw away to Watford, while the Robins continued their slide down the table after suffering a humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Norwich City just under a fortnight ago.

Match preview

Kim Hellberg and his Middlesbrough side return to the Riverside Stadium for the first time since Halloween with an opportunity to leapfrog Birmingham City and move to the top of the Championship table.

The Blues have made an unexpected push for first place in recent weeks after winning three consecutive matches, while Boro managed just one victory, alongside a defeat and a draw, leaving both sides level on 29 points ahead of matchweek 16.

Such is the competitiveness of the Championship that Middlesbrough's tally of 29 points provides them with just a three-point cushion over sixth place, highlighting how quickly the standings can change.

Although their form at the start of November was somewhat inconsistent, Boro return to home soil where they are unbeaten in seven matches, collecting 17 points and scoring 17 goals during that run, with only Southampton boasting a better home record than Hellberg's side.

Last season saw Hellberg and his Middlesbrough team miss out on promotion to the Premier League following one of the most dramatic and controversial playoff campaigns in recent memory, despite occupying a place in the top two for much of the season.

Their success during the 2025-26 campaign was built on a prolific attack that scored 72 goals in 46 matches, a total bettered by just three teams, and they have once again impressed in the final third this season, with only one side scoring more than their 30 goals.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Bristol City, they entered the international break with serious questions surrounding the future of manager Michael Skubala after a dreadful run of form saw them fall out of the playoff places and down to 17th in the table.

Since the first international break ended in September, the Robins have won just one of their subsequent seven Championship matches and were widely tipped to part company with the former Lincoln City boss during the past fortnight, but the club have opted to stick with him as he prepares to take charge of his 17th match on Saturday.

A short video published by the club last week showed CEO Charlie Boss confirming that they would "give Skubala the opportunity to turn around the home form", with Bristol City's two victories at Ashton Gate representing the fourth-worst record in the division and a stark contrast to that of their upcoming opponents.

The Robins enjoyed a productive seven-day spell in which they collected nine points from a possible nine against Portsmouth, Preston North End and Burnley, but have since suffered a series of disappointing results that have seen their playoff ambitions replaced by growing concerns over a potential relegation battle.

Norwich arrived in the South West in encouraging form, but few would have expected them to inflict such a heavy defeat on Skubala's side, with the 5-0 loss at Ashton Gate subsequently described by the manager as one of the most difficult afternoons of his career.

Although the Robins face one of the division's strongest sides this weekend, they can at least take confidence from their recent record against Boro, with the North Yorkshire outfit winless in their last nine league meetings and without a victory over Bristol City since August 2021.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Bristol City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Middlesbrough could name the same starting XI that drew with Watford almost a fortnight ago, although Hellberg may be tempted to make changes as his side look to return to winning ways.

Former Robins goalkeeper Radek Vitek is expected to retain his place between the posts, while former Bristol City players Tommy Conway, Neto Borges and Luke Ayling could all come into contention to face their old club after starting on the bench last time out.

Rokas Pusktas has suffered another injury setback after undergoing surgery on a hamstring problem and has managed just 12 minutes of football for Boro since joining from Hajduk Split in August.

Hellberg will also be without Alfie Jones, who remains sidelined with a calf injury, but could welcome the Championship's leading scorer back into the fold, with Will Lankshear looking to add to his 13 league goals, which have come at an impressive rate of one every 81 minutes.

Meanwhile, Bristol City are expected to have just one absentee for Saturday's trip north, with Noah Eile likely to miss out through illness.

Although their major injury crisis from last season is very much a thing of the past, the Robins have made several unexpected changes to their recent starting lineups, making it difficult to predict the team Skubala will select.

New goalkeeper Sam Tickle was dropped in favour of Brad Collins after just 11 appearances for his new club but could be reinstated after his replacement made several high-profile errors leading to goals during his four starts, conceding an average of 2.3 goals per game during that time.

Skubala has also alternated between a lone striker and a two-man forward partnership in recent weeks and could once again make changes as he looks to turn around his side's disappointing run of form.

Rio Cardines opted out of international duty with Trinidad and Tobago over the past fortnight after featuring in every one of the Robins' Championship matches during his debut season as a professional, and he is expected to return to the attack this weekend as he looks to build on the impressive six assists he has already provided.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Bryam; Berhalter, Morris, McGree; Conway, Strelec, Sarmiento

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Dickie, Eissat, Pring; Williams, Randell; Cardines, Knight, Twine; Tolaj

We say: Middlesbrough 2-0 Bristol City

With one of the division's most out-of-form sides facing a team that has been exceptionally difficult to beat on home soil, we expect the result to go Middlesbrough's way.

Although the Robins boast an impressive recent record against Boro, we expect that run to come to an end on Saturday as Hellberg's side continue their push towards the top of the Championship table.

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