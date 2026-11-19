Surprise Serie A leaders Lazio will welcome Lecce to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon, aiming to extend their advantage at the top.

Yet to taste defeat in the league, the Biancocelesti sit one point above reigning champions Inter Milan, while their visitors are hovering above the drop zone.

Match preview

Lazio left for the international break as top dogs in Serie A - which few would have predicted when they were dumped out of the Coppa Italia in August - and fans may even be dreaming of a first Scudetto for 27 years.

Under the guidance of Gennaro Gattuso, the Bianconcelesti have amassed 29 points from 11 top-flight games, setting a new club record.

Remarkably, that tally is 14 more than they had at this stage last term, and it leaves them one clear of second-placed Inter and two above city rivals Roma.

Gattuso’s side had to fight hard for a draw against Napoli last time out, having started strongly through Davide Frattesi's latest goal before conceding, then hanging on to avoid their first league defeat of the season.

While that ended a streak of six consecutive wins, Lazio will now aim to start a similar run ahead of next month’s Derby della Capitale, in which top spot could even be at stake.

First up is a visit from Lecce, to whom they have lost just twice in 19 Serie A home fixtures while averaging above two goals per game.

© Imago / IPA Sport

One of those defeats cost Lazio European qualification, as Lecce surprisingly prevailed on the final day of the 2024-25 season, but the Salentini only took one point from two meetings last term while failing to score.

For several months now, goals have been hard to come by, and Lecce are among Serie A’s lowest scorers once again.

A distinct lack of threat was apparent as Eusebio Di Francesco’s side lost three of their last four games before the break, only finding the net three times along the way.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Giallorossi surely face another survival fight in the coming months, having slipped to within three points of the drop zone.

Nonetheless, a recent 1-1 draw at Torino gives them something to build on, and - dating back to last term - Lecce have lost just three of their last nine away games.

Lazio Serie A form:

Lecce Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

With only the league to consider, Gattuso has made relatively few changes so far, and it should be a familiar Lazio XI that takes to the field this weekend.

However, the absence of Nuno Tavares and captain Mattia Zaccagni could see Alfonso Pedraza and Tijjani Noslin filling in on the left flank - often deployed up front, the latter has eight Serie A goal involvements this term.

Josip Sutalo is also injured, but fit-again pair Albert Gudmundsson and Nicolo Rovella are likely to start on the bench.

Italy midfielder Frattesi and Denmark winger Gustav Isaksen both scored in the UEFA Nations League, and they each have four league goals to their name this season.

By contrast, Lecce have struggled to find regular scorers. Only midfielder Lassana Coulibaly and centre-back Tiago Gabriel have found the net more than once, with forwards such as Willem Geubbels, Nikola Stulic and Paco Esteban all failing to fire.

In the treatment room, Joel Monteiro has yet to recover from a calf injury, while Santiago Pierotti and Ivan Ilic are not due back until next year.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Leite, Provstgaard, Pedraza; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Pinamonti, Noslin

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gabriel, Gaspar, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ngom, Maleh; N'Dri, Geubbels, Fatah

We say: Lazio 2-0 Lecce

Though a fan boycott slightly negates Lazio's home advantage, they can comfortably claim a 10th league victory of the season.

Lecce's last success dates back to mid-October - against rock-bottom Udinese - and their wait for a win will go on.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.