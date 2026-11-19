Returning to action following the final international break of the year, St Mirren make the short journey to Celtic on Saturday looking for a victory that could draw them level on points with the teams in the top half of the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys entered the break with a return to winning ways in the league following a narrow 1-0 victory over bottom-placed Kilmarnock, while the Buddies suffered their second consecutive defeat with a home loss to Rangers.

Match preview

After securing a record-extending 56th Scottish top-flight title on a dramatic final day of the season in May, Celtic began the 2026-27 campaign hoping for more of the same, retaining Martin O'Neill as manager, who will take charge of his 339th game at the helm this weekend.

While they currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership with a four-point cushion over arch-rivals Rangers, their season has been far from straightforward, with the Bhoys entering the international break having recorded just one league victory in their previous three outings.

A home draw against Dundee United was followed by a defeat away to Falkirk, their first loss to the Bairns in nearly two decades, before they were presented with an opportunity to return to winning ways against basement side Kilmarnock, although their eventual 1-0 victory was far from convincing.

O'Neill's side took the lead through Republic of Ireland international Liam Scales but were made to work hard for all three points against a team that has won just twice all season.

Celtic have struggled even more in Europe, with just one victory from their opening four Europa League matches leaving them 32nd in the 36-team league phase and facing an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Meanwhile, St Mirren have endured a difficult spell since their 2-1 defeat to Celtic in September, losing seven of their subsequent nine league matches and collecting fewer points than any other side in the division during that period, although their early-season results have at least kept them clear of the bottom two.

Led by Craig McLeish, who took charge on a permanent basis in June, the Buddies have won four, drawn two and lost seven of their opening 13 league fixtures, with the teams below them potentially able to close the gap through games in hand.

While they secured a narrow victory over Dundee in October, St Mirren have collected just one point from their subsequent three top-flight outings, extending their disappointing run of form.

The appointment of a young manager with ambitions of introducing a progressive style of football has yet to produce the desired results, with the Buddies' 12 goals scored representing the lowest total in the division, while their 22 conceded is the second-highest.

After beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in early September, St Mirren sat second in the table with 10 points from a possible 12, but collecting just four more across their next nine matches has brought their promising start to a halt, although that early form provides a platform for McLeish's side to build on if they can rediscover their confidence.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

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Unlike their upcoming opponents, Celtic had several players away on international duty over the past fortnight and may need to make changes depending on their fitness following the additional travel.

Auston Trusty recently took a break from football following the death of his father and has not featured for O'Neill's side since their 4-1 Europa League defeat to Benfica in October.

However, he scored for the USA against Haiti during the international break and dedicated his goal to his father, potentially putting himself in contention for a return this weekend.

Alistair Johnston would have travelled to North America to join up with the Canada squad but remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during a 2-1 victory over Hibernian at the end of October.

The Canadian full-back and German midfielder Mika Baur are O'Neill's only expected absentees, although it remains to be seen whether Kasper Hogh will retain his place up front after failing to score for the 16th consecutive match last time out.

As for St Mirren, they could name the same starting XI for a second consecutive match, although McLeish may be tempted to make changes following the two-week break.

Nikolas Agrafiotis, Malik Dijksteel and Keanu Baccus have all been sidelined through injury but are expected to return in the coming weeks, with Saturday potentially coming too soon for some of the trio.

Jonah Ayunga is also unavailable through injury and is not expected to return until early 2027.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Duran, Nygren, Jota; Hogh

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Fraser, Gogic, Jackson; Ramsay, Phillips, Taylor, John; Ramos, Young, Kabia

We say: Celtic 3-0 St Mirren

The division's highest scorers come up against its least productive attack this weekend, and we expect that gulf in quality to be reflected at Celtic Park.

Celtic should have enough to secure a second consecutive league victory, extending their lead over St Mirren and maintaining at least a four-point cushion over Rangers heading into the following weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.