Reading will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Bromley to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League One table, while the visitors are rock bottom in 24th.

Match preview

Reading will be looking for an immediate response after suffering a 3-1 defeat to fellow promotion contenders Stockport County last weekend.

Jack Marriott equalised for the Royals after Kyle Wootton had opened the scoring, but goals from Ethan Ennis and Jack Diamond ultimately earned an important victory for the Hatters.

That result saw Leam Richardson's side drop out of the playoff places, although they could return to the top six with a victory over Bromley if other results go their way.

Reading have now lost their last two league games, having also been beaten 2-0 by local rivals Oxford United, but they remain one of the most dangerous sides in the division.

The Royals have scored 26 goals in 15 league games so far, a number only eclipsed by four other teams, and the return of top scorer Marriott from injury has come as a welcome boost.

The veteran striker has scored in his last two games across all competitions and bagged a total of nine goals in 10 league games.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Bromley, meanwhile, have struggled to make the step up to League One and are bottom of the division with just nine points from 13 games.

The Ravens are without a win in their last 10 games across all competitions and new manager Karl Robinson says they "need to evolve" and "stick together" if they are to stay up this season.

Bromley's trip to Reading will be Robinson's first league game in charge, following a 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United in the FA Cup and a 2-1 defeat to MK Dons in the EFL Trophy.

It is worth noting that Bromley have never beaten Reading in a competitive fixture, although they did draw 1-1 in the EFL Cup earlier this season before the Royals triumphed on penalties.

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Bromley League One form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Reading will be able to welcome back Paudie O'Connor and Andy Rinomhota from suspension and they should come straight into the side.

Marriott is expected to lead the line, with support out wide from Kyreece Lisbie and Daniel Kyerewaa.

Victor Adeboyejo remains a doubt for Bromley after he suffered an injury in the warm-up ahead of the Rotherham game, meaning Michael Cheek is likely to start up front against Reading.

Jodi Jones and Mickel Miller are set to continue out wide, with George Saville and Kamil Conteh starting in midfield.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Knight, Roberts; Wing, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Savage, Kyerewaa; Marriott

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Grant, Taylor, Mendy; Saville, Conteh; Jones, McKiernan, Miller, Cheek

We say: Reading 2-0 Bromley

Reading boast a strong attacking record this season and should have enough to beat a struggling Bromley side, despite the fact they have lost their last two league games.

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