Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly prepared to enter talks over the Old Trafford future of Bruno Fernandes.

The 54-year-old Argentine arrives at the Theatre of Dreams with the Red Devils sitting 18th in the Premier League table after winning just one of their opening 10 top-flight games of 2026-27.

That woeful run was eventually enough to remove Michael Carrick from his post at Man Utd, with the club's hierarchy moving quickly to lure Pochettino away from his duties with the United States on the international scene.

As well as Carrick, wonderkid JJ Gabriel has also departed the Red Devils this month, with the teenage sensation set to sign for European giants Real Madrid despite failing to make a first-team appearance for United.

Looking to avoid an unthinkable relegation this season, Man Utd are plotting significant additions to the playing squad during the January transfer window, with a Greek striker supposedly catching the eye.

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Man Utd, Fernandes update as Pochettino joins talks

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano via Football Transfers, new Manchester United head coach Pochettino is set to be immediately involved in major talks at the Theatre of Dreams.

The report states that the Red Devils and captain Fernandes have been locked in discussions over a contract extension for the past five months, with an agreement yet to be reached by the two parties.

The 32-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford expires in June 2027, meaning that the Portuguese playmaker would be able to depart on a free transfer at the conclusion of this season.

It is understood that Man Utd are aiming to avoid that scenario, and now incoming boss Pochettino is set to join talks with the player and the club over the future of the influential attacker.

Fernandes supposedly retains interest from clubs in Italy, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with Champions League-competing Galatasaray attempting to bring the former Sporting Lisbon man to Istanbul over the summer.

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Fernandes legacy is muddied by club struggles

Whilst Manchester United's transfer activity since the exit of Sir Alex Ferguson has come under deserved criticism, there is no doubt that the signing of Fernandes was an excellent move by the fallen English powerhouses.

The 32-year-old has been an almost ever-present in the Red Devils ranks since joining from the Primeira Liga in January 2020, scoring 113 goals across a total of 341 competitive appearances.

Fernandes broke the Premier League assist record last season despite his side's immense struggles, and that theme of shining amid the chaos extends throughout the attacker's time in England.