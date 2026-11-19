The next instalment of the Borussen derby takes place at Borussia Park when Borussia Dortmund travel to face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund come into the clash in second place with 21 points, trailing league-leaders Bayern Munich due to goal difference, whereas the hosts are last in 18th place with just four points.

Match preview

Gladbach's situation is precarious but not irrecoverable, with the club's tally of four points five fewer than 15th-placed FC Koln, who are the first team outside of the relegation zone.

Head coach Alexander Blessin has only overseen six games as boss, winning twice and losing on three occasions, but his team have taken four points from the last nine on offer in the Bundesliga.

Their latest result was a 3-1 loss against Hamburger SV on November 6, though they did win two and drawn one of their prior three fixtures.

Die Fohlen may ranks as the division's worst defensive team having conceded 25 goals in nine games, but their return of 12 goals in the final third is the second best total in the bottom six.

While Gladbach were defeated in their first three home matches of 2026-27, they have since won once and settled for a stalemate once at Borussia Park, though they are still winless at the ground in the league this season (W0, D1, L3).

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Dortmund could find themselves trailing Bayern by three points by the time they face Gladbach due to the fact the Bavarians play against FC Koln on Friday.

Niko Kovac will be delighted by his side's start to the campaign considering 21 points is their joint best tally after nine matchweeks in 13 seasons.

BVB's most recent result was a 2-1 success against Elversberg on November 7, and that was their fifth triumph in six contests.

The club scored at least two goals in five of those fixtures, and though they only managed to keep one clean sheet in that time, no club has conceded fewer goals in the Bundesliga (seven).

Black and Yellow were beaten 1-0 in the corresponding meeting in 2025-26, losing 1-0 at Borussia Park in May, but they emerged victorious in five of their previous six encounters with Gladbach.

Dortmund have taken eight points from a possible 12 on the road in the Bundesliga this term, while they have lost one, drawn two and won just one of their last four outings away from home in all competitions.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

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Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Gladbach will have to contend with numerous absences, including suspended centre-back Ko Itakura and injured striker Tim Kleindienst.

Expect to see Kevin Diks, Philipp Sander and Fabio Chiarodia in the backline, while Isac Lidberg may be trusted to lead the line up front.

As for Dortmund, there are still doubts about the availability of centre-forward Serhou Guirassy, who could have to settle for a place on the bench in favour of Fabio Silva.

Jobe Bellingham and Felix Nmecha have often featured together, and they are the most likely duo to start together in a double pivot.

Emre Can is closing in on a return from a cruciate ligament injury, but he is not ready to play on Saturday, so perhaps fans will see a three-man defence consisting of Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Diks, Sander, Chiarodia; Scally, Uno, Neuhaus, Castrop; Bolin, Lidberg, Mohya

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Beier, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Karetsas, Sabitzer; Silva

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

It is difficult to look past Gladbach's poor defensive record given they are the most porous team in the division.

Even if Dortmund fail to keep a clean sheet, there is little evidence to suggest they will suffer a collapse at the back and drop points at Borussia Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.