Life without Vitor Matos begins for Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, when fellow promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion visit Swansea.com Stadium for a Championship battle.

The Swans have lost their Portuguese mastermind to Ligue 1 following a poor run of form prior to the international break, whereas the Baggies come into this South Wales clash full of confidence.

Match preview

After being linked to vacant roles at Crystal Palace and Sporting Lisbon over the past month, Swansea head coach Matos has been poached by Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, leaving the Welsh side without a permanent manager this weekend.

The 38-year-old's departure comes after an overall impressive start to the season for the Swans, however, they have lost four of their past five second-tier matches, falling to defeat by Birmingham City on November 7.

Collecting just three points from Matos's final five games at the helm, Swansea have slid down to sixth place in the Championship standings after 15 matches, still just three points behind the league leaders.

Alarmingly, a once-watertight defence has conceded 11 goals across its last five contests in the second tier, although the Swans were excellent in their most recent home match, smashing Blackburn Rovers by a 4-0 scoreline.

Former Swansea defender Ashley Williams is expected to join Leon Britton and Kris O'Leary in an interim coaching group on Saturday afternoon, when the hosts will look to extend their unbeaten home run against West Brom to eight matches.

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Concerns regarding a potential relegation to League One in the spring feel a million miles away from The Hawthorns right now, with West Brom targeting an unlikely promotion push at the top of the Championship.

Since losing to pacesetters Birmingham on October 10, the Baggies have strung together an impressive six-match unbeaten run (W4 D2) in the second tier, enjoying a standout home success last time out.

James Morrison's troops took full advantage of a wounded Lions pack in the Black Country on November 7, when Isaac Price, Jayson Molumby and Norway international Felix Horn Myhre all netted in the demolition of Millwall.

Yet to be defeated by a club below them in the league standings so far this season, West Brom are currently occupying fifth position, just a single point behind Blues, Middlesbrough and Stoke City at the summit of the division.

The Albion were simply awful on the road during the opening months of 2026 but have improved massively under the stewardship of Morrison, who has masterminded wins at Wrexham (2-1) and West Ham United (3-1) over the past few weeks.

Swansea City Championship form:

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

Team News

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Swansea were unsuccessful in their appeal of Marko Stamenic's red card at Birmingham prior to the international pause.

As a result, the New Zealander is sidelined for the next three matches, including the South Wales derby against Cardiff City on November 29.

Goncalo Franco and Stephen Welsh are both doubts for this weekend's game due to muscular problems.

West Brom suffered a major fitness blow during the two-week break, with influential midfielder Ousmane Diakite picking up a calf injury whilst on duty for Mali.

The much-improved 26-year-old faces at least eight weeks on the sidelines, joining fellow midfielder Toby Collyer in the medical room.

The Baggies are also short on options in defence, with Noah Galves (knee) and captain George Campbell (groin) out of action.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Cabango, Seelt, Tymon; Widell, Fulton, Iorpenda; Yeo, Eom, Idah

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Phillips, Styles; Whitwell, Molumby, Nzingoula, Price; Heggebo, Morgan

We say: Swansea City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Rocked by the sudden departure of Matos, Swansea will be chasing home comforts in South Wales this weekend.

Even without Diakite, West Brom should be good enough for a share of the spoils with the managerless Swans.

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