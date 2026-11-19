Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would keep the club in contention for top spot in the Championship table.

At a time when the West Midlands outfit sit in fourth place, Charlton's much-needed victory before the international break has moved them into 17th position.

Match preview

Although some Wolves fans were disappointed with a 1-1 draw at Wrexham before the two-week break, Cesar Peixoto is currently doing an excellent job at Molineux.

Fourteen points have been collected from Wolves' last six matches to keep them one point adrift of leaders Birmingham City.

Furthermore, Wolves have not conceded more than one goal in any of those fixtures, while four points were accumulated from away contests at Bristol City and Wrexham before the international break.

Wolves now have 14 points from eight away games, the second-best record in the division, but they have only scored one goal in four of their most recent five matches at Molineux.

That will be a cause for concern for Peixoto, whose could still potentially move into first place this weekend if results go their way.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Nathan Jones effectively kept himself in a job at Charlton with victory in their most recent fixture.

The 2-1 win at home to Sheffield United ended a run of 11 matches without success in the Championship, a run stretching back to August 29.

Charlton sit seven points adrift of the playoffs and seven points above the relegation zone courtesy of their win over the Blades.

Despite the London side registering just one away success in seven such fixtures this campaign, that solitary triumph came at relegated Premier League team West Ham United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Kieran Trippier, Yerson Mosquera and Hugo Bueno could all be recalled to the Wolves defence.

With Fer Lopez and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde both missing international duty due to minor injuries, they are doubts for this fixture.

As Jordan James remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, Tommy Doyle is an option in central midfield, with Marshall Munetsi potentially being used further forward.

Matty Godden is expected to replace Charlie Kelman in the Charlton attack, reward for his decisive goal as a substitute versus Sheffield United.

Oliver Skipp and Harvey Knibbs will also come into contention for recalls, but the remainder of the starting XI could stay the same.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Trippier, Mosquera, Krejci, Bueno; Andre, Doyle; R Gomes Munetsi, Mane; Armstrong

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion; McNamara, Bindon, Koumetio, Bell; Coventry; Alli, Rankin-Costello, Knibbs, Campbell; Godden

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Charlton Athletic

With Charlton on a high after their win before the international break, they will back themselves to push Wolves, who have not always been convincing at Molineux. However, we can only predict a home win, albeit one by a narrower margin than many people will be anticipating.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.