Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho could select an extremely attacking team in Saturday's La Liga contest with Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos have been boosted by the news that Aurelien Tchouameni and Bernardo Silva are both back in training ahead of this match.

Tchouameni and Bernardo had been serious doubts due to injuries sustained on international duty with France and Portugal respectively, but the pair are set to be in the squad.

That said, it is unlikely that either will be named in the starting side.

Arda Guler could therefore drop back into a midfield position alongside Federico Valverde, with the returning Vinicius Junior set to start down the left; Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe should also be in the XI.

Vinicius has now served his four-match domestic suspension and is available for selection.

However, Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg) and Ferland Mendy (hip) are still out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an option to start at right-back, but Denzel Dumfries could ultimately be given the nod in that area of the field.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe