Vinicius Junior's struggles at Real Madrid have as much to do with the departure of Toni Kroos as the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery in an exclusive Sports Mole interview.

The Brazilian ended 2026 on a high for his country, scoring twice in Saturday's 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan before hitting a first-half hat-trick in Tuesday's 7-0 rout of Singapore, his first treble for the Selecao.

Those five goals offered a stark contrast to his club form; Vinicius managed just one goal for Real Madrid before the first international break of 2026-27, and he was then handed a four-match La Liga ban for pulling the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Saliba, ruling him out of El Clasico.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Vickery suggested that restoring the forward's confidence had been one of Carlo Ancelotti's main objectives for the window, while pointing to an issue that has received little attention.

Tim Vickery: "A player like Toni Kroos does not grow on trees"

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

"From the moment Mbappe was signed by Real Madrid, how do you fit the two of them together, both in tactical and temperamental terms?" Vickery said.

"Vini had been the main man. He'd won them Champions Leagues. Mbappe comes in and he's almost promoted above him as the star turn.

"They both like to retreat and attack from that space wide on the left. That was always going to be difficult, and it has proved difficult.

"But there's one thing that is possibly even more important, and I haven't seen many people talk about it: the loss of Toni Kroos. I think it's no coincidence that Vini hasn't been the same player since."

Can Vinicius rediscover his best form without Kroos?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Kroos retired after Euro 2024, the same summer in which Mbappe arrived from Paris Saint-Germain, and Vickery believes the absence of a midfield conductor is now hurting Vinicius for both club and country.

"You can't really win the game down the flanks without having some kind of control in the centre of midfield," he added.

"That's been Ancelotti's problem with Brazil so far as he tries to get the best out of Vini, and I think that's Vini's problem with Real Madrid as well.

"He was so much a better player when he had the passing range of Toni Kroos as his supply line. I don't know how Real Madrid are going to solve that one."

Vinicius will now return to Jose Mourinho's side ahead of Saturday's La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo, hoping his international goal spree can spark a revival. However, Vickery's assessment suggests a lasting solution may depend on Real Madrid's recruitment in the centre of the park, rather than on the Brazilian alone.