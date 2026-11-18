Manchester United are reportedly prepared to take legal action over JJ Gabriel's proposed move to Real Madrid if they uncover any evidence of inducement.

Gabriel revealed back in September that he wanted to leave Old Trafford after failing to break into the senior team.

Although he remains registered with the club until the end of the season, that would not prevent him from moving elsewhere in the European Union once he turns 16.

A host of clubs were interested in signing the youngster, but it now appears that he is set to join Real Madrid.

Gabriel posted a farewell message to Man Utd supporters, thanking the club for their role in his development, but the Red Devils are understood to be angered by his decision.

Man Utd to take legal action for JJ Gabriel exit?

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils were disappointed that the video was posted without any prior contact from Gabriel's representatives.

Man Utd have reportedly made several attempts to check on the teenager's welfare since he requested to leave, but have been unable to establish contact with his family.

Meanwhile, agency Epic Sports has become Gabriel's new representative, with the club believing that the youngster has been poorly advised by his father throughout the process.

The Red Devils are prepared to explore every available legal avenue should evidence of inducement from Madrid emerge, given the strict regulations surrounding the recruitment of players under the age of 18.

Should Man Utd have done better with JJ Gabriel?

© Imago / Sportimage

The youngster only turned 16 on October 6, and there was little reason to believe that his pathway to the first team would have been blocked at Old Trafford.

Critics may argue that Man Utd could have handled his development better, perhaps following Barcelona's approach with Lamine Yamal, although such success stories are relatively rare.

What appears particularly surprising is Gabriel's decision to join Real Madrid, where he would face competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Endrick and Yan Diomande for a place in the senior side.

Man Utd can hardly be held solely responsible for his decision, but the way this saga has unfolded could raise questions about the club's ability to retain and nurture its most promising young talents.