Manchester United have launched an £83m bid for Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez despite interest from teams like Chelsea, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils will begin a new era under boss Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday, when they take on rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

A loss in that Premier League clash could leave the club last in the table, and if the team are to avoid a prolonged relegation battle, they must quickly accumulate points.

However, United have only scored 14 goals in their first 10 top-flight outings this campaign, and their lack of firepower could prove costly.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that the Red Devils have made a bid worth £83m to Barcelona for attacker Lopez, though so have Chelsea.

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Fermin Lopez transfer rumours: The right player for Man United?

Lopez has been in fine form for Barca this season, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in 15 matches, while he scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 48 games in 2025-26.

The Spaniard is capable of playing in a variety of roles across the frontline, including as a striker, but he has often been deployed in an advanced role behind Raphinha by Hansi Flick this term.

There is no doubt that Lopez would strengthen the squad, but committing at least £83m to one player would arguably be the wrong move.

The Red Devils have gaps in several areas of their squad, especially in defence and out wide, and the 23-year-old should not be signed at the expense of other targets.

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Bruno Fernandes replacement: Mauricio Pochettino hint for captain's future?

One of the reasons Lopez may have emerged as a target could be due to the uncertain future of captain Bruno Fernandes, whose contract will expire at the end of the current campaign unless United activate their option to extend his deal for another year.

The 32-year-old has often been criticised for his reckless pressing, something that could impact Pochettino's aggressive system.

Lopez is excellent out of possession, and the fact that United have been linked to the Spaniard could hint at the club's desire to move on from Fernandes.

Teams in the Saudi Pro League have frequently been linked with the Portuguese international, and it would not be surprising if the Red Devils extended Fernandes's contract before selling him in the summer transfer window.