Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for Paris Saint-Germain defender David Boly, who is still waiting to sign his first professional contract. According to Le Parisien, the Premier League side want to disrupt the plans of PSG sporting adviser Luis Campos, with talks with the 17-year-old’s representatives expected in the coming weeks.

Boly has no shortage of suitors. After Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, a Premier League heavyweight is said to have come forward in recent days in an attempt to take him away from Paris Saint-Germain.

© Iconsport / Marti Segura Ramoneda/ZUMA Press Wire

Boly’s rise in the first team

Boly came on as a substitute for the first time this season against Troyes on 30 October, in a 1-0 win. He then made his Champions League debut away at Villarreal in a 6-0 win and certainly made his mark, scoring PSG’s sixth goal from a pass by Joao Neves. That match was part of an 11-game winning run for the club, and the result stood out among a run of dominant displays before the international break.

There is no doubt that his playing time should increase steadily in the second half of the season, particularly as the Paris club have shown their desire to keep him by offering a first professional contract with a very high financial proposal, according to L’Equipe. Even so, PSG will need to complete the signing quickly, because several clubs are interested in the teenager. Top Mercato reported that a Bundesliga club had made him a priority.

Arsenal enter the race

According to Le Parisien, Arsenal have added themselves to the list for the signing of the right-back and intend to frustrate Campos’s plans. Boly appears for now to be prioritising PSG, however. In the longer term, he could become the back-up to Achraf Hakimi on the right side of defence.

© Imago

That role fits what PSG are looking for. Earlier this month it was reported that the French champions’ main defensive priorities are a right-sided centre-back and a right-back to cover for Hakimi, rather than a left-back. A homegrown teenager already in the squad would solve part of that problem at no transfer cost, which makes a quick agreement more important.

What happens next

In all likelihood, the Paris hierarchy and the player should agree the basis of a five-year contract. But Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal will be waiting in the wings if the negotiations fail. The pressure is therefore on Campos and his team to secure the deal before the rival clubs make their formal approaches.