Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to make an approach for AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who could be one of the "top five" players in his position in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites spent big to reinforce their engine room during the summer with the signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes for a combined £185m, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall and Conor Gallagher remain on the books too.

However, a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato states that Tottenham are 'ready to attack' for Fofana, who is currently on loan at Sevilla from Milan and has made a positive impression in La Liga.

Fofana has scored one goal and provided three assists in nine Spanish top-flight appearances, but he is only under contract with Milan until 2028, and his long-term future remains unclear.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, former Milan striker Mark Hateley implored Tottenham to make a move for Fofana, whom he believes everyone would be casting their eye on if he became available.

Why Tottenham should go all out for Youssouf Fofana

© Imago / Pressinphoto

"That's the type of player all top clubs would look for, even as a bit-part player," Hateley said. "He's one of those players who'll get into the side and be good in it, and then out of the side if need be.

“There are a lot better players out there, but he is a good player. That's the difference between the top three, four, five clubs now. You can pay £50m or £60m for a guy who's just going to be knocking around the squad, and that's where we are in the football world right now.

“He'd be one of the top three, four or five in England anyway; we'd all be looking at that sort of player if he became available.

“Spurs are still struggling to find something at the moment. It's normally the player you never imagine is going to make everybody else work: the squad player, your £30m or £40m, maybe £50m player, and it works.

“That's where we are with Tottenham right now. I've seen them play very well this season, but I've also seen them play very, very poorly, and that's the frustration with supporters, because you don't know which team is going to turn up. It's not an 11 you're building right now, it's an 18 or 19-man starting line-up."

How does Youssouf Fofana compare to Tottenham's current midfielders?

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Youssouf Fofana Sevilla La Liga · 2026/27 Sandro Tonali Tottenham Hotspur Premier League · 2026/27 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham Hotspur Premier League · 2026/27 Mateus Fernandes Tottenham Hotspur Premier League · 2026/27 Conor Gallagher Tottenham Hotspur Premier League · 2026/27 Volume Minutes played 707 879 408 515 318 Passing Passes 29.7 61.7 63.1 77.1 51.8 Successful Passes % 83.26% 89.05% 89.51% 92.06% 86.34% Duels Total Duels 9.80 7.37 15.0 9.44 14.7 Duels won 4.46 4.10 6.62 4.72 8.49 Attack Goals scored 0.13 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.28 Assists 0.38 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.00 Successful Dribbles 1.15 0.41 0.22 0.17 0.28 Dispossessed 0.76 1.43 1.10 1.57 1.42 Shots 1.65 1.43 0.44 1.92 2.83 Through Balls 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.00 Big chances created 0.25 0.20 0.00 0.35 0.00 Discipline Yellow cards 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.35 0.85 Fouls 0.51 0.82 1.99 2.27 1.98 Fouls drawn 0.76 0.82 0.44 0.52 2.83 Crosses 0.13 1.23 0.22 4.02 1.70 Accurate Crosses 0.13 0.31 0.22 1.22 0.28 Tackles 1.78 2.35 3.97 2.97 3.96 Last man tackle 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Red cards 0.00 0.00 0.22 0.00 0.00 Errors Error lead to goal 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Defense Interceptions 1.15 0.92 1.32 0.70 1.42 Aerial duels won 0.76 0.51 1.99 1.05 1.42 Clearing Clearances 0.64 1.02 3.75 1.05 0.57 Volume Games played 9 10 7 10 8 % Penalty scored — — — — — Penalty goals 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Expected Goals (xG) 0.19 0.06 0.04 0.08 0.36 % Shots on Target 46.2% 7.1% 50% 18.2% 40% Big chances missed 0.25 0.00 0.22 0.00 0.28 Dribble Attempts 3.56 0.61 0.66 0.35 1.42 Dribble Success % 32.1% 66.7% 33.3% 50% 20% Discipline Offsides 0.00 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 Expected Assists (xA) — — — — — Shots on Target 0.76 0.10 0.22 0.35 1.13

Reportedly valued at just £12.5m by AC Milan, Fofana does not trump his Spurs rivals in many statistical columns, but the 27-year-old is superior to Fernandes, Tonali, Gallagher and Bentancur on a few metrics.

Fofana's 0.38 assists per 90 minutes is the highest total among the quintet, as is his 1.15 successful dribbles per game, from 3.56 attempts; Gallagher is second in the latter statistic with 1.42.

Fofana has also been dispossessed on the fewest occasions - just 0.76 times per 90 minutes - and was no stranger to a direct involvement during his first two seasons with Milan.

The ex-Monaco man has scored three goals and set up 13 more in 88 games for the Rossoneri, although he was left out of France's World Cup squad and has not represented Les Bleus since 2024.

Mark Hateley was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of London.Bet.