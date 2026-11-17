Declan Rice’s new contract with Arsenal recognises a transformation built over three seasons. When he arrived at the Emirates Stadium in July 2023, the midfielder was a high-impact signing: he cost £105m, a record for a British player at the time, and carried the expectation of lifting a team that had just lost the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Today, at 27, Rice is an English champion, one of the leaders of the dressing room and one of the team’s technical reference points. The new five-year deal shows Arsenal’s intention to keep him at the centre of the project through his physical and technical peak. It also reflects his changing status within the club, as Rice is expected to earn a salary close to that of Bukayo Saka, until now the squad’s top earner.

Rice was not just an expensive signing who lived up to expectations. He became a more complete player, widened his influence across different phases of play and took on responsibilities beyond his role in midfield. The promise of 2023 has become one of the faces of a championship team and a leader for the cycle that starts now.

The weight of a signing who had to lift Arsenal

Rice’s arrival came at a decisive moment for Mikel Arteta’s project. In 2022-23, Arsenal spent much of the season at the top but lost steam in the closing stretch and finished five points behind Manchester City. The team had shown that they could compete for the title, but they needed more quality, depth and experience to sustain a challenge to the end.

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Rice had characteristics that answered several of those needs. At 24, he was already West Ham United’s captain, had experience with England and had just won the Conference League. Arsenal beat the competition and completed the signing for £100m fixed plus £5m in bonuses.

The fee raised expectations. It was not enough for Rice to be a good holding midfielder: he had to justify a historic investment and help Arsenal take the step needed to compete with City. His first season showed the scale of the signing quickly.

Rice played 38 Premier League games, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. The number of goal contributions was a considerable improvement on his West Ham record, but his impact was not limited to attacking output. Arsenal again finished as runners-up, but Rice had already become one of the team’s most important players. The signing did not deliver an immediate title, but it helped turn expectation into a conviction that the club had found a midfielder able to carry their project for many years.

From holding midfielder to complete midfielder

Rice’s development also reflects the way Arteta changed his use. Early in his time at Arsenal, the Englishman often played as the deepest midfielder, responsible for protecting the defence and offering a reference point for build-up. It was a familiar role, close to the one he had at West Ham, but it did not use his full repertoire.

After an adaptation period, especially from the start of 2024, Arteta began using him more often as a box-to-box midfielder on the left. The change let Rice use one of his main qualities: carrying the ball at speed, breaking lines and arriving in the opposition area while still contributing to defensive recovery.

The Englishman gained more freedom to attack space, appear at the edge of the box and join attacking combinations. His physical power became a weapon for taking Arsenal into the opposition half, while his ability to get back helped keep balance when the team lost the ball. Instead of just protecting team-mates, Rice also began to drive the team.

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Set pieces were another important tool. Rice began taking corners and free-kicks, using the accuracy of his delivery and his ability to put the ball in dangerous areas. Since his arrival, he has provided ten assists from set pieces in the Premier League. His two free-kick goals against Real Madrid in the 2024-25 Champions League quarter-finals were the most emblematic moment of that evolution.

Versatility does not mean Rice has no fixed position or needs to take part in every attacking action. The most recent development lies in choosing moments. With Martin Zubimendi, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martin Odegaard offering different partnership options, Arteta has alternated the height at which the Englishman receives the ball and the freedom he has to advance.

The ability to perform different roles is one of the reasons Rice has become so important to Arteta. In the title-winning season, he was used both as the most advanced midfielder and in a midfield pair alongside Zubimendi. He is not just a player who adapts to different positions: he lets the manager change the structure of the team without necessarily changing personnel.

Leadership beyond the armband

Rice’s growth was not only tactical. Over the seasons, he also became one of the squad’s main voices. His direct personality, willingness to demand more from team-mates and ability to take responsibility in difficult moments made him a reference point for the group.

One example came in April, when Odegaard was out injured and Rice was given the captain’s armband. He had worn it on other occasions, but the choice reinforced a perception that had been building: his influence does not depend on being the official captain.

In Arsenal’s 2025-26 Premier League title, which ended a 22-year wait for the competition, Rice was one of the protagonists of the campaign, with 36 appearances, four goals and five assists in the league. More than his statistical contribution, his ability to maintain intensity in different roles was fundamental.

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Declan Rice at Arsenal - all competitions since joining in July 2023

2023-24: 51 games, 48 starts, 33 wins, 8 draws, 10 defeats, 7 goals, 9 assists (64.7% wins)

2024-25: 52 games, 48 starts, 28 wins, 16 draws, 8 defeats, 9 goals, 10 assists (53.8% wins)

2025-26: 55 games, 49 starts, 37 wins, 12 draws, 6 defeats, 5 goals, 9 assists (67.3% wins)

2026-27 (in progress): 15 games, 14 starts, 13 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, 1 goal, 5 assists (86.7% wins)

Total: 173 games, 159 starts, 111 wins, 37 draws, 25 defeats, 22 goals, 33 assists (64.2% wins)



Trophies for Arsenal (3): Premier League 2025-26, Community Shield 2023, Community Shield 2026

Official matches only (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield). Matches decided on penalties count as draws. Data up to 16 November 2026. Sources: FBref (Opta data), BeSoccer and Opta Analyst.

The challenge now is to sustain this level without ignoring fatigue. Rice has come from seasons with a high volume of games, often exceeding 50 matches for club and country. Last season, he played 54 games for Arsenal in all competitions, in addition to England commitments. Managing his workload will be important for him to keep his influence over a demanding calendar.

By extending his contract to 2031, Arsenal secure a player who still has years at his peak ahead and who already knows Arteta’s demands in depth. The club no longer need to wait for Rice to become a leader: that stage has already happened. Now the expectation is that he helps lead the next chapters of a project that intends to keep competing for the main trophies.