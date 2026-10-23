Arsenal's £75m Bruno Guimaraes makes Declan Rice admission after Bayern draw

Bruno Guimaraes has admitted that Mikel Arteta is still working out how to get the best out of his partnership with Declan Rice, despite the Arsenal midfielders showing encouraging signs of developing an understanding following the Brazilian's £75m summer arrival from Newcastle United.

The Gunners strengthened their midfield by signing Guimaraes in August, adding another established Premier League performer to a squad that ended a 22-year wait for the English title last season.

However, the 28-year-old initially struggled to establish himself as a regular starter after missing Arsenal's pre-season preparations, forcing Arteta to manage his integration carefully.

Guimaraes has since started three consecutive matches, including Wednesday's entertaining 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The Brazilian operated alongside Rice and Martin Odegaard in a midfield trio that helped Arsenal enjoy considerable spells of possession against the German champions.

Although the visitors twice found themselves in contrasting positions during the contest, eventually recovering from a 2-1 deficit, Guimaraes believes the growing understanding between Arsenal's midfielders is an encouraging development.

Speaking after the match, the former Newcastle captain acknowledged that Arteta is still experimenting with the respective responsibilities of himself and Rice.

His comments offer an insight into how Arsenal are attempting to accommodate two midfielders capable of operating in several different roles.

Guimaraes reveals Arteta's plans for his Declan Rice partnership

Guimaraes was full of praise for Rice after the England international scored Arsenal's late equaliser against Bayern.

The Brazilian highlighted his teammate's versatility and willingness to help him settle into his new surroundings.

"He's so good, he's an unbelievable player, unbelievable guy," Guimaraes told reporters in the Allianz Arena mixed zone.

"He's trying to help me a lot since my first day in the club."

However, the midfielder also suggested that Arsenal have not yet discovered the most effective way to use their combined qualities.

"I think he can play like me as a six, as an eight, as a 10, everywhere in the midfield. I think the manager is still trying to get the best version of ourselves."

Guimaraes explained that his responsibilities against Bayern were primarily defensive, allowing Rice to operate further forward.

"Today I played more as a six, he played more as an eight," he continued.

"I enjoy playing with him a lot, with Martin as well, a top player and so good with the ball. The pass from him here today for Eze was an unbelievable pass."

The Brazilian's comments highlight the flexibility Arteta now possesses in central midfield.

Guimaraes can receive possession deep, dictate the tempo and progress the ball through opposition lines, while Rice offers a similarly broad range of qualities alongside his defensive strength and ability to drive forward.

Odegaard adds another dimension through his creativity and movement between the lines, although the Norwegian is also comfortable dropping deeper to help build attacks.

That interchangeability was evident against Bayern, particularly during the move leading to Arsenal's opening goal.

Rice dropped into a deeper position, allowing Odegaard to receive possession with space ahead of him.

The Arsenal captain then delivered an excellent pass towards Eberechi Eze, who finished to give the visitors the lead.

Guimaraes believes his teammates' technical ability is helping Arsenal develop greater variety in possession, even if their understanding is still improving.

His positive assessment also reflects the relationship he has established with Rice following several fiercely contested encounters between Arsenal and Newcastle.

"When we were playing against each other, I was not nice to him, he was not nice to me," Guimaraes admitted.

"Now we are nice to each other and we are really helping each other on the pitch."

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Bayern draw underlines Arsenal's midfield options ahead of Everton

Wednesday's performance offered evidence of Arsenal's developing midfield chemistry, although it also demonstrated that Arteta still has decisions to make.

The Gunners finished with 54% possession at the Allianz Arena, an encouraging figure against a Bayern side renowned for controlling matches.

Rice and Odegaard were particularly influential in possession, with the England international completing 69 passes and the Norwegian registering 63.

Odegaard also created three chances, including his assist for Eze, while Rice finished the match with Arsenal's equaliser.

Guimaraes was replaced after 69 minutes, having contributed to Arsenal's efforts to control the midfield during the opening stages.

However, Bayern caused problems when exploiting spaces around the visitors' midfield, and the hosts created several dangerous opportunities despite seeing less of the ball.

The contrast illustrated the challenge facing Arteta: developing a midfield capable of dominating possession without sacrificing the defensive balance that helped Arsenal secure last season's Premier League title.

Guimaraes' arrival has increased the manager's options, with Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly also competing for opportunities in central areas.

Arteta may therefore rotate his midfield when Arsenal return to domestic action against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Indeed, Guimaraes' difficulties against Bayern have raised the possibility of Lewis-Skelly being preferred alongside Rice, as Arsenal seek to maintain their position among the Premier League's leading sides.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian has already demonstrated his ability to make decisive contributions, notably scoring important goals against Sunderland and Leeds United earlier this season.

He has also spoken positively about Arteta's demanding approach and the club's determination to build on last season's success.

For Guimaraes, establishing a consistent understanding with Rice and Odegaard represents the next stage of his adaptation to life in north London.

His latest admission suggests that Arsenal's £75m investment is still a work in progress, but the midfielder remains confident that the partnership can become increasingly influential as the season develops.