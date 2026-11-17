Manchester United have reportedly identified Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw as a potential transfer target ahead of the winter market.

The Red Devils have struggled defensively this season, conceding 19 times in their 10 Premier League matches, which is the joint-third worst record in the division.

Man United have not kept a single clean sheet in the Premier League this term, while they have also conceded eight times in their four Champions League matches.

The 20-time English champions want to overhaul their defence next summer, with the futures of Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt all unclear at this stage of proceedings.

It is not unrealistic that as many as five new defenders could join the club in 2027.

© Imago / Action Plus

Thiaw on Man United's 'radar' ahead of January window

The bulk of Man United's transfer business next year will take place at the end of the campaign, but the club are expected to be active during the winter market.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle's Thiaw has emerged as a genuine option, with the 25-year-old seen as the ideal fit for Man United.

Red Devils sources allegedly believe that a move for the Germany international in January is possible, and the club are now keeping a close eye on his situation.

Newcastle allegedly value Thiaw in the region of £80m - making a mid-season move difficult - but that price could potentially be negotiated down.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man United are expected to be active during January market

Thiaw arrived at St James' Park from AC Milan in August 2025, and he has represented the Magpies on 64 occasions, scoring five goals and registering two assists in the process.

The defender has now played 44 times in the Premier League, scoring four goals, while he has 25 Champions League appearances under his belt at both Milan and Newcastle.

Thiaw is a 10-time Germany international, meanwhile, and having proved himself in England's top flight, it is not difficult to understand why Man United would be keen.

The Red Devils are also allegedly ready to reignite their interest in Lewis Hall, so it could potentially be a double defensive raid on the Magpies next year.