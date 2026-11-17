A Juventus flop wants to leave the Turin club to relaunch his career at Monaco. A swap has been mooted involving Folarin Balogun, who is interested in a move to the Italian side.

A surprising swap has been mooted between Juventus and Monaco. At Juventus, Edon Zhegrova, frustrated at his role as a substitute, wants to leave the Italian club in the January transfer window. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Kosovan would like to return to Ligue 1.

Juventus hold an advantage over Man United in the Balogun race

© Iconsport / Nderim Kaceli / Live Media

The former Lille winger has made overtures to Monaco, who need to sign a player in his position this winter, and is pushing for a January transfer.

The 27-year-old right winger has struggled at Juventus. Although he has scored two goals and provided two assists this season, Zhegrova has never been named in the starting line-up by manager Luciano Spalletti.

The Zhegrova situation could be linked to that of Folarin Balogun. The American striker is no longer hiding his desire to leave Monaco, as early as January 2027. His profile appeals to Juventus, who have made signing a centre-forward their priority this winter.

Gazzetta dello Sport therefore reports a possible swap between the Italian club and the Monaco side involving the two players.

Balogun is attracted by the prospect of joining Turin and could push for a transfer to happen. However, the swap is far from agreed, not least because the market values of the two players are quite far apart: €10m (£8.5m) for Zhegrova and €50m (£42.5m) for Balogun.

Juventus also do not appear to want to sign the American permanently. ‘His salary is affordable (around €3.5m a year, or £3m), but it would only become an interesting deal if Monaco agreed to loan him without an option to buy, in order to test him in Serie A before investing between €45m and €50m (£38m-£42.5m)’ - the Italian outlet said. A swap therefore looks unlikely, but two separate deals could well materialise this winter.

Man United also monitoring Folarin Balogun

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Juventus are not the only club said to be keeping tabs on Balogun.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are among the clubs to have been approached over a potential move for the forward, with the Red Devils looking to strengthen their attacking options in the winter window.

The report adds that Monaco would be willing to let him leave in January, and that Balogun has been left out of Monaco’s European squad and has made only four Ligue 1 appearances off the bench this season.

A move to Old Trafford could also see Balogun reunited with his former national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, who worked with him with the United States.

Football365 reports that United are hoping to use Pochettino’s relationship with the player, with Fabrizio Romano describing a ‘fantastic connection’ between the two at international level. Romano has also stressed that there is currently ‘no active conversation taking place’, however.