Weston McKennie has suggested that he expects at least one USA player to sign for Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently preparing to take charge of his final match as manager of the USA, who face Haiti in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

The manner of the team's 6-0 victory in the first leg highlighted that the Stars and Stripes squad have not downed tools for a manager who is leaving for Old Trafford.

Naturally, a number of American players have been suggested as possible additions by Man United ahead of the winter transfer window, with Pochettino addressing that particular possibility on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, McKennie has acknowledged that it is realistic to expect one of Pochettino's favourites to join him at the Theatre of Dreams.

© Iconsport / Julian Medina, DiaEsportivo, Alamy Live News

McKennie addresses Man United transfer speculation

The midfielder told reporters: "I think that, obviously, the time Pochettino spent here allowed him to appreciate this squad and see the quality it has to offer.

"And yes, I think it's a possibility. We have a lot of guys on this team who will probably make a move soon or within the next year. So I think the links are somewhat inevitable.

"At the end of the day, though, you never know what's going through a manager's head or what kind of players he's looking for. Still, I think you could see a few of us linked with United, and maybe it will actually happen."

© Iconsport / SUSA

Which USA players could become Man United transfer target?

Pochettino is expected to prioritise a centre-back, left-back and forward during the winter transfer window.

Fulham's Antonee Robinson is an obvious candidate to be targeted by United for the left-back role.

Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun could also emerge as an option, with Monaco known to need to raise funds to comply with the relevant financial regulations.